Duke Basketball's John Blackwell Set Up for Elite Senior Season

The Duke Blue Devils are loaded going into next season, and a big reason for that has to do with John Blackwell.

The 6-foot-4 guard was one of the best overall talents available in the transfer portal this offseason. He averaged over 19 points per game last season for the Wisconsin Badgers, and after mulling a decision to stay in the NBA Draft or commit to Duke, he ultimately chose the Blue Devils.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There is no questioning Blackwell’s scoring ability, as he can get it done from all three levels. His three-point shooting is perhaps his best scoring attribute, as he shot 39 percent from three last season on over seven attempts per game.

Blackwell Chooses Duke

Part of the reason he chose to come to Duke rather than try his luck in the draft was his worrisome performance at the NBA Draft Combine. His physical tools didn’t meet the standards necessary for success in the NBA, and his lack of playmaking skills was exposed throughout the event. As such, he will look to address these shortcomings next season at Duke as he seeks to improve his draft stock.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As for their roster construction, the addition of Blackwell makes Duke a real contender heading into next season, as he’ll suit up alongside returners such as Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr, and 5-star recruits such as Cameron Williams.

Many believe that the Blue Devils really lucked out by landing Blackwell. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranked Blackwell as the third-best transfer portal pickup in the country this offseason.

Borzello’s Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“Blackwell should be one of the most explosive scorers in the country next season. He averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers this season while improving his consistency on the perimeter to make nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts. After playing off the ball next to Nick Boyd at Wisconsin, Blackwell wants to be more of a playmaker at his next stop,” Borzello said.

“Jon Scheyer desperately needed a big-time scorer on the perimeter, and he landed the best one in the portal with Blackwell. He will have plenty of competition for the role he has said he wants -- more on-ball responsibility -- but completes arguably the deepest perimeter group in the country,” he added.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell will look to make a profound impact on Duke’s offense next season as they look to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Duke has lost in the Final Four and the Elite Eight in the last two postseasons, and they’ll look to exercise those demons next season with Blackwell leading the charge.