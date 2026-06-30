Duke Basketball's John Blackwell Set Up for Elite Senior Season
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The Duke Blue Devils are loaded going into next season, and a big reason for that has to do with John Blackwell.
The 6-foot-4 guard was one of the best overall talents available in the transfer portal this offseason. He averaged over 19 points per game last season for the Wisconsin Badgers, and after mulling a decision to stay in the NBA Draft or commit to Duke, he ultimately chose the Blue Devils.
There is no questioning Blackwell’s scoring ability, as he can get it done from all three levels. His three-point shooting is perhaps his best scoring attribute, as he shot 39 percent from three last season on over seven attempts per game.
Blackwell Chooses Duke
Part of the reason he chose to come to Duke rather than try his luck in the draft was his worrisome performance at the NBA Draft Combine. His physical tools didn’t meet the standards necessary for success in the NBA, and his lack of playmaking skills was exposed throughout the event. As such, he will look to address these shortcomings next season at Duke as he seeks to improve his draft stock.
As for their roster construction, the addition of Blackwell makes Duke a real contender heading into next season, as he’ll suit up alongside returners such as Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr, and 5-star recruits such as Cameron Williams.
Many believe that the Blue Devils really lucked out by landing Blackwell. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranked Blackwell as the third-best transfer portal pickup in the country this offseason.
Borzello’s Thoughts
“Blackwell should be one of the most explosive scorers in the country next season. He averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers this season while improving his consistency on the perimeter to make nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts. After playing off the ball next to Nick Boyd at Wisconsin, Blackwell wants to be more of a playmaker at his next stop,” Borzello said.
“Jon Scheyer desperately needed a big-time scorer on the perimeter, and he landed the best one in the portal with Blackwell. He will have plenty of competition for the role he has said he wants -- more on-ball responsibility -- but completes arguably the deepest perimeter group in the country,” he added.
Blackwell will look to make a profound impact on Duke’s offense next season as they look to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Duke has lost in the Final Four and the Elite Eight in the last two postseasons, and they’ll look to exercise those demons next season with Blackwell leading the charge.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.