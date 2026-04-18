Cayden Boozer's Return Reveals Key Duke Reality
In this story:
The Duke basketball program saw its biggest news so far through the offseason, as freshman guard Cayden Boozer announced he will return to Durham for the 2026-27 campaign. Boozer became the first key rotation piece from this past season's team to announce his return.
However, there are still plenty of dominoes to fall for head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, but Boozer's return is undoubtedly a major development as Scheyer and Co. navigate through the offseason and portal cycle.
Now, there are still several unknowns, as key players such as Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba all have decisions to make about returning to Duke or departing for the NBA or the portal.
However, Boozer's confirmed return cements a likely reality for Duke going forward.
Duke Likely Won't See Any More Portal Exits
So far, sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia have entered the transfer portal. Harris has committed to Indiana, while Khamenia has not yet committed, but is favored to end up at UConn.
With Boozer now confirmed to be back with the Blue Devils next year, it's tough to see a realistic scenario where any other Duke rotation piece from this past year's squad enters the transfer portal.
Evans and Ngongba have reportedly been mulling a decision between returning to Duke and entering the 2026 NBA Draft. Cameron Boozer will, in all likelihood, also be heading to the draft, and it feels much more likely than not that Foster will be back with the Blue Devils as opposed to hitting the portal.
The only feasible portal exits would be Foster or Sarr entering, or potentially Evans and/or Ngongba seeking a lucrative NIL deal. Still, if any of those occurred, it would be a shock.
How This Helps Jon Scheyer and His Staff
Cayden Boozer was one of the more likely Blue Devils to potentially enter the portal. With his return, Duke likely won't see another exit. Even with NBA decisions still up in the air for a few guys, this gives Scheyer and Co. much more insight into how they have to navigate the portal from here on out.
Duke was rumored to be in the cards for star Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, but it seems likely Scheyer and Co. won't aggressively pursue him now, pending a return from Foster. If that happens, Duke will have Foster, Boozer, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr. in the backcourt. Adding Blackwell to the mix would make things pretty crowded.
The frontcourt is still a big question mark. If Ngongba enters the draft, the Blue Devils will lose Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, and the sophomore, forcing Scheyer and Co. to tap into the portal. Nonetheless, things just got a little bit clearer from a roster-building standpoint.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.