Cayden Boozer's Return Reveals Key Duke Reality

The Duke basketball program saw its biggest news so far through the offseason, as freshman guard Cayden Boozer announced he will return to Durham for the 2026-27 campaign. Boozer became the first key rotation piece from this past season's team to announce his return.

However, there are still plenty of dominoes to fall for head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, but Boozer's return is undoubtedly a major development as Scheyer and Co. navigate through the offseason and portal cycle.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) celebrates with Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) after scoring against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Now, there are still several unknowns, as key players such as Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba all have decisions to make about returning to Duke or departing for the NBA or the portal.

However, Boozer's confirmed return cements a likely reality for Duke going forward.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Likely Won't See Any More Portal Exits

So far, sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia have entered the transfer portal. Harris has committed to Indiana, while Khamenia has not yet committed, but is favored to end up at UConn.

With Boozer now confirmed to be back with the Blue Devils next year, it's tough to see a realistic scenario where any other Duke rotation piece from this past year's squad enters the transfer portal.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots the ball over UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Evans and Ngongba have reportedly been mulling a decision between returning to Duke and entering the 2026 NBA Draft. Cameron Boozer will, in all likelihood, also be heading to the draft, and it feels much more likely than not that Foster will be back with the Blue Devils as opposed to hitting the portal.

The only feasible portal exits would be Foster or Sarr entering, or potentially Evans and/or Ngongba seeking a lucrative NIL deal. Still, if any of those occurred, it would be a shock.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

How This Helps Jon Scheyer and His Staff

Cayden Boozer was one of the more likely Blue Devils to potentially enter the portal. With his return, Duke likely won't see another exit. Even with NBA decisions still up in the air for a few guys, this gives Scheyer and Co. much more insight into how they have to navigate the portal from here on out.

Duke was rumored to be in the cards for star Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, but it seems likely Scheyer and Co. won't aggressively pursue him now, pending a return from Foster. If that happens, Duke will have Foster, Boozer, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr. in the backcourt. Adding Blackwell to the mix would make things pretty crowded.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The frontcourt is still a big question mark. If Ngongba enters the draft, the Blue Devils will lose Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, and the sophomore, forcing Scheyer and Co. to tap into the portal. Nonetheless, things just got a little bit clearer from a roster-building standpoint.