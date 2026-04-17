What Boozer's Return Means for Duke's Pursuit of Star Transfer

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have received the biggest news yet so far this offseason, as freshman guard Cayden Boozer has announced he will return to the Blue Devils for the 2026-27 campaign.

There was never much momentum that Boozer would make the jump to the NBA, but there was slight speculation throughout the offseason that the 6'4" guard could potentially hit the transfer portal. However, Boozer will be back in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In today's age of college athletics, continuity and experience are arguably the two most important factors in roster building. Scheyer and his staff will now get back at least one key rotation piece for next year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Cayden Boozer's Return Means for Duke

Boozer didn't have a ton of chances throughout the majority of the regular season to run the show, but he proved he can run the backcourt once veteran Caleb Foster went down with a fractured foot in Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina.

Foster missed five games across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments, and in that span, Boozer averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while tallying 16 assists to nine turnovers. Additionally, the rookie played at least 35 minutes in four of those outings.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer has a high basketball IQ and serves as a true floor general. He can get into the lane and finish through contact, but his passing and knowledge of the game are likely his best qualities.

With the expectation that Foster will also be back for the Blue Devils next year, Scheyer and Co. might boast the best backcourt in all of college basketball with Boozer, Foster, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, Boozer's return could also mean Duke will halt its pursuit of one of the transfer portal's top guards.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Cayden Boozer Return Could Stop Duke's Pursuit of John Blackwell

Duke emerged as an early potential suitor for John Blackwell, the No. 3 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports. As a junior with Wisconsin this past season, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.

The 6'4" guard established himself as one of the top scorers in the nation this past season, going for over 20 points in 15 contests and over 30 in five. However, if Foster does elect to return, going after Blackwell doesn't make a ton of sense.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scheyer threw two point guards out at the same time with Foster and Boozer regularly last season, but having four guards in one rotation, all expecting heavy minutes, likely isn't enough to go around and keep everyone happy.

Additionally, Blackwell is a scorer who likes to have the ball in his hands often. A crowded backcourt could be unappealing.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There is still no confirmation that Foster will be back in Durham next season, but if he does return, Blackwell could look elsewhere.