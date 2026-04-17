What Boozer's Return Means for Duke's Pursuit of Star Transfer
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have received the biggest news yet so far this offseason, as freshman guard Cayden Boozer has announced he will return to the Blue Devils for the 2026-27 campaign.
There was never much momentum that Boozer would make the jump to the NBA, but there was slight speculation throughout the offseason that the 6'4" guard could potentially hit the transfer portal. However, Boozer will be back in Durham.
In today's age of college athletics, continuity and experience are arguably the two most important factors in roster building. Scheyer and his staff will now get back at least one key rotation piece for next year.
What Cayden Boozer's Return Means for Duke
Boozer didn't have a ton of chances throughout the majority of the regular season to run the show, but he proved he can run the backcourt once veteran Caleb Foster went down with a fractured foot in Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina.
Foster missed five games across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments, and in that span, Boozer averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while tallying 16 assists to nine turnovers. Additionally, the rookie played at least 35 minutes in four of those outings.
Boozer has a high basketball IQ and serves as a true floor general. He can get into the lane and finish through contact, but his passing and knowledge of the game are likely his best qualities.
With the expectation that Foster will also be back for the Blue Devils next year, Scheyer and Co. might boast the best backcourt in all of college basketball with Boozer, Foster, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.
However, Boozer's return could also mean Duke will halt its pursuit of one of the transfer portal's top guards.
Cayden Boozer Return Could Stop Duke's Pursuit of John Blackwell
Duke emerged as an early potential suitor for John Blackwell, the No. 3 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports. As a junior with Wisconsin this past season, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.
The 6'4" guard established himself as one of the top scorers in the nation this past season, going for over 20 points in 15 contests and over 30 in five. However, if Foster does elect to return, going after Blackwell doesn't make a ton of sense.
Scheyer threw two point guards out at the same time with Foster and Boozer regularly last season, but having four guards in one rotation, all expecting heavy minutes, likely isn't enough to go around and keep everyone happy.
Additionally, Blackwell is a scorer who likes to have the ball in his hands often. A crowded backcourt could be unappealing.
There is still no confirmation that Foster will be back in Durham next season, but if he does return, Blackwell could look elsewhere.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.