What NFL Scouts Are Saying About Duke's Top Prospects

The Duke football program didn't see any of its former players hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but in all likelihood, that will change this time around.

Coming off a campaign where the Blue Devils won the ACC Championship for the first time since 1989, several focal points of that squad participated in the NFL Combine and are hoping to begin their NFL careers.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, PA, from April 23-25. Although no Blue Devils received any invites and none will likely hear their names called in the first round, days two and three could feature Duke players.

Let's take a look at what NFL scouts are saying about the top Blue Devil prospects in this spring's draft.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers

After his junior season in 2024, cornerback Chandler Rivers was viewed as a potential 2026 first-rounder after he announced his intentions to come back to Durham for his senior campaign. However, that didn't quite come into fruition.

Rivers posted a bit of a down year in his final collegiate season, tallying 59 total tackles, eight pass deflections, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Rivers was a productive, 45-game starter over his four seasons at Duke..," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said . "..He’s willing in run support but might be too small to finish tackles at a pro rate. Rivers is football smart and rarely stacks mistakes. He should appeal to teams looking for a nickelback on Day 3."

Rivers was an AP Third Team All-American selection in 2024.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wesley Williams

Williams boosted his draft stock mightily in the 2024 season, where the 6'3", 265-pound edge posted 48 total tackles, two pass deflections, eight sacks, and a forced fumble. He followed that up with 43 tackles, a pass deflection, and two sacks in 2025.

"Williams plays every snap with a white-hot motor and intensity that opponents found hard to match in 2025," Zeirlein said. "He’s a natural knee bender, using his leverage to blow up blocks and dart into gaps to disrupt play development in the run game. However, he's hindered by a lack of length and explosiveness that will make it much tougher for him to create pressure as a pro."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Overall, Williams projects as a rotational base end."

The junior was an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2024 and 2025.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brian Parker II

Offensive lineman Brian Parker II is the Blue Devil garnering the most NFL attention and has a great chance to hear his name called on day two of the draft. The junior was named a Second Team All-American in 2024 and 2025.

"Tackle-to-center prospect with well-composed frame, good body control and sound technique," Zierlein said . "Parker consistently centers his blocks and operates with inside hands/good grip strength. He gets to his landmarks under control as a move blocker, has average drive strength on gap-scheme blocks and constantly covers his target."

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Parker’s measurables are average but he plays like a future starting center with guard flexibility."