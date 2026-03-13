The Duke Blue Devils, the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and the outright ACC regular season champions, will face 5-seed Clemson for a spot in the 2026 ACC Tournament Championship. The Blue Devils are searching for their third ACC Tournament crown in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Duke survived a bit of a scare against 8-seed Florida State, as it was able to escape with an 80-79 victory over a Seminoles team that came into the contest hot. FSU was in control for the first 30 minutes of the ball game, and it took a late offensive surge for the Blue Devils to pull off the win.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last night was one of the worst defensive performances that Duke has put together all season, allowing Florida State to shoot 52% from the field and 11-of-28 (39%) shooting from three-point range. This was the first contest where Duke allowed 70 or more points to its opponent since Jan. 10, an 82-75 victory over SMU at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba are two of the Blue Devils' best overall defenders and are crucial pieces to a unit that is rated as the No. 1 defense in the nation in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. However, both remain on the injury report.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) directs the offense as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Both Foster and Ngongba will miss the entirety of the ACC Tournament with foot injuries. As of now, Ngongba is expected to be back for the NCAA Tournament, but Foster's extended status is much more unclear.

Not only are the two elite defenders, but they're veterans on an extremely young team. Duke has now lost two of its experienced pieces who have been in a situation like the ACC Tournament before. Now, the Blue Devils will have to move without them.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) drive to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Freshman Cayden Boozer is now tasked with running the show, and Duke really doesn't have a backup point guard anymore. Boozer has played significant minutes all season long, but this is the first time the offense revolves around his running the show.

Clemson forward Carter Welling (22) takes a shot near Georgia Tech guard Chas Kelley III (7) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter Welling Sidelined for Tigers

The Tigers' leading rebounder, Carter Welling, will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn ACL. Welling was averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists a night on 49.3% shooting from the field.

Welling is an integral part of the Tigers' rotation and is a huge blow for the remainder of the postseason. The junior went for 12 points and five rebounds in the first contest between Duke and Clemson.

Virginia Tech Hokies center Antonio Dorn (77) defends Clemson Tigers center Carter Welling (22) Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brad Brownell will also be without Zac Foster and Trent Steinour.