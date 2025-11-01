Top Concerns for Duke Facing Clemson
The Duke Blue Devils need a win this weekend against an underperforming Clemson team, which is desperate for a win. The Tigers sit at 3-4 at the midway point of the season after opening the season as a top-five-ranked team in the nation.
Although Clemson has been underwhelming this season, the talent and potential on the roster are arguably the best in the entire conference.
Unlike most of the opponents that the Blue Devils have gone up against this season, Clemson possesses multiple NFL-caliber talents across the roster.
With all that being said, here are some of the concerns Duke has to take into account when it faces Clemson on Saturday.
Clemson's Defensive Line
The main concern that could wreck Duke's entire game plan is the Tigers' stout defensive line, which includes two 2026 NFL Draft prospects.
T.J. Parker and Peter Woods have been disruptive factors throughout the season, as Parker has totaled 15 solo tackles and two sacks, while Woods has six total tackles and one sack.
The Blue Devils' offensive line has been sturdy this season, but the Tigers present a multitude of issues for Duke's front line. Overall, Clemson's defensive line is one of the deepest ones in the entire nation, but the two best players elevate it to an elite level.
Clemson's Man Coverage Defense
The Tigers possess the flexibility of pairing their elite defensive line with a lockdown secondary, which has excelled in man coverage throughout the season.
Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, quarterback Darian Mensah dissected a soft zone defense. That will not be the case on Saturday, and throws will have to be extremely accurate in tighter windows.
Doubting Mensah's accuracy and precision is not advised, but the Tigers' defense can present issues for the sophomore quarterback that have not been relevant in previous outings.
Cade Klubnik's Ability to Throw and Run
Klubnik's skillset somewhat aligns with Haynes King's strengths, but unlike the Georgia Tech signal caller is not as refined as Klubnik in the pocket.
Clemson's quarterback has struggled with accuracy at multiple points this season, but he is capable of passing with velocity from within the pocket.
The senior signal caller has been disappointing this season, but his ceiling and full potential are exponentially high when he is operating on time.
Additionally, Clemson's pass-catching options can elevate Klubnik's production and performance if the offense is not fully clicking on all cylinders.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE