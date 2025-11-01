Blue Devil Country

Top Concerns for Duke Facing Clemson

Duke heads into a crucial matchup against Clemson with several concerns about the Tigers' personnel.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils need a win this weekend against an underperforming Clemson team, which is desperate for a win. The Tigers sit at 3-4 at the midway point of the season after opening the season as a top-five-ranked team in the nation.

Although Clemson has been underwhelming this season, the talent and potential on the roster are arguably the best in the entire conference.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Unlike most of the opponents that the Blue Devils have gone up against this season, Clemson possesses multiple NFL-caliber talents across the roster.

With all that being said, here are some of the concerns Duke has to take into account when it faces Clemson on Saturday.

Clemson's Defensive Line

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main concern that could wreck Duke's entire game plan is the Tigers' stout defensive line, which includes two 2026 NFL Draft prospects.

T.J. Parker and Peter Woods have been disruptive factors throughout the season, as Parker has totaled 15 solo tackles and two sacks, while Woods has six total tackles and one sack.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' offensive line has been sturdy this season, but the Tigers present a multitude of issues for Duke's front line. Overall, Clemson's defensive line is one of the deepest ones in the entire nation, but the two best players elevate it to an elite level.

Clemson's Man Coverage Defense

Oct 18, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs kicker Sam Keltner (95) makes a field goal as Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) and tight end Ian Schieffelin (18) try to block it during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Tigers possess the flexibility of pairing their elite defensive line with a lockdown secondary, which has excelled in man coverage throughout the season.

Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, quarterback Darian Mensah dissected a soft zone defense. That will not be the case on Saturday, and throws will have to be extremely accurate in tighter windows.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) goes to throw the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Doubting Mensah's accuracy and precision is not advised, but the Tigers' defense can present issues for the sophomore quarterback that have not been relevant in previous outings.

Cade Klubnik's Ability to Throw and Run

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws for a Boston College Eagles interception during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Klubnik's skillset somewhat aligns with Haynes King's strengths, but unlike the Georgia Tech signal caller is not as refined as Klubnik in the pocket.

Clemson's quarterback has struggled with accuracy at multiple points this season, but he is capable of passing with velocity from within the pocket.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman CJ Mims (92) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The senior signal caller has been disappointing this season, but his ceiling and full potential are exponentially high when he is operating on time.

Additionally, Clemson's pass-catching options can elevate Klubnik's production and performance if the offense is not fully clicking on all cylinders.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE 

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.