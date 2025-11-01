Blue Devil Country

Stat Line Predictions: Duke Players vs. Clemson

Duke-Clemson is one of the most enticing matchups in the ACC this weekend. Here are a few predictions for specific players in the game.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Week 10 is a make-or-break game for the Duke Blue Devils, as they travel on the road to take on the Clemson Tigers, who have been one of the most disappointing teams in 2025.

This contest is expected to be a barnburner, as the over/under is set at 54.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Both teams are led by proficient and talented quarterbacks, who are each capable of producing monumental statistics any given week.

It is always difficult to predict exactly how a game will transpire, but here is how some of Duke's players can fare against an underrated Clemson defense.

Darian Mensah

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Stat Line Prediction: 24-of-32 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions

Mensah only has one game in which he completed below 60% of his passes, and that came in Week 3 against Tulane, his former team.

Other than that outing, the sophomore quarterback has completed at least 67.6% of his passes in every game.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Saturday will be a different challenge for Mensah, as Clemson's defense predominantly operates in man coverage. According to PFF, the Tigers rank with 58th in the nation in coverage with a 80.4 grade in that defensive category.

The former Tulane quarterback has been stellar against opposing defenses, completing 70.3% of his passes this season. However, Clemson's defense could provide more issues for the 6'3", 205-pound signal caller.

Cooper Barkate

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Stat Line Prediction: 10 targets, 7 receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown

Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Barkate established himself as the clear go-to option in the passing attacking, securing 13 receptions for 172 yards.

That is unlikely against Clemson, but the former Harvard wideout is definitely capable of producing solid numbers in Week 10.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Unlike Georgia Tech's defense, which primarily ran zone defense for the majority of the game, the Tigers rely on their corners heavily in man coverage.

Getting open against zone defense is one thing, but when a defensive back is assigned to one receiver on a given play, that matchup becomes much more physical and taxing as the game progresses.

Barkate is likely to see the top cornerback and safety help over the top more often than not on Saturday. However, his route-running ability and understanding of defenses will serve him well.

Nate Sheppard

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Stat Line Prediction: 16 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown

The matchup between Duke's offensive line and Clemson's defensive line will be one of the determining factors in this game.

The Tigers' defensive line consists of Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, who are each top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to hold off a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Most of the attention will be on Mensah and Barkate, and rightfully so, but Sheppard could be the catalyst that opens up the rest of the offense.

Without a consistent flow in the run game, the Blue Devils' offense could have a rough time operating against this elite defensive line.

