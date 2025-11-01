Stat Line Predictions: Duke Players vs. Clemson
Week 10 is a make-or-break game for the Duke Blue Devils, as they travel on the road to take on the Clemson Tigers, who have been one of the most disappointing teams in 2025.
This contest is expected to be a barnburner, as the over/under is set at 54.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Both teams are led by proficient and talented quarterbacks, who are each capable of producing monumental statistics any given week.
It is always difficult to predict exactly how a game will transpire, but here is how some of Duke's players can fare against an underrated Clemson defense.
Darian Mensah
Stat Line Prediction: 24-of-32 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions
Mensah only has one game in which he completed below 60% of his passes, and that came in Week 3 against Tulane, his former team.
Other than that outing, the sophomore quarterback has completed at least 67.6% of his passes in every game.
Saturday will be a different challenge for Mensah, as Clemson's defense predominantly operates in man coverage. According to PFF, the Tigers rank with 58th in the nation in coverage with a 80.4 grade in that defensive category.
The former Tulane quarterback has been stellar against opposing defenses, completing 70.3% of his passes this season. However, Clemson's defense could provide more issues for the 6'3", 205-pound signal caller.
Cooper Barkate
Stat Line Prediction: 10 targets, 7 receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown
Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Barkate established himself as the clear go-to option in the passing attacking, securing 13 receptions for 172 yards.
That is unlikely against Clemson, but the former Harvard wideout is definitely capable of producing solid numbers in Week 10.
Unlike Georgia Tech's defense, which primarily ran zone defense for the majority of the game, the Tigers rely on their corners heavily in man coverage.
Getting open against zone defense is one thing, but when a defensive back is assigned to one receiver on a given play, that matchup becomes much more physical and taxing as the game progresses.
Barkate is likely to see the top cornerback and safety help over the top more often than not on Saturday. However, his route-running ability and understanding of defenses will serve him well.
Nate Sheppard
Stat Line Prediction: 16 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown
The matchup between Duke's offensive line and Clemson's defensive line will be one of the determining factors in this game.
The Tigers' defensive line consists of Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, who are each top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Most of the attention will be on Mensah and Barkate, and rightfully so, but Sheppard could be the catalyst that opens up the rest of the offense.
Without a consistent flow in the run game, the Blue Devils' offense could have a rough time operating against this elite defensive line.