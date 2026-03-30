Duke's Scheyer Details Nightmare Moment in Elite Eight

For the second season in a row, the Duke Blue Devils saw their season come to an end at the hands of one of the most historic collapses in the history of college basketball. This time around, Duke surrendered a 15-point halftime lead to 2-seed UConn to fall 73-72 in the Elite Eight.

In the first half, it looked like the Blue Devils were in full control and were ready to walk away with a convincing win en route to marching to their second consecutive Final Four appearance under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke built a lead as large as 19 points in the first half, preventing the Huskies from finding any offensive rhythm. The Blue Devils entered the halftime locker room with a 44-29 lead, limiting UConn to 35% shooting from the field and 1-of-11 (9%) shooting from three-point range.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Second Half Collapse Seals Duke's Fate

The second half was a completely different story. Duke defended well, but it was the little things that win games that outlasted it. Across the second frame, UConn outscored Duke 16-0 in points off turnovers, 10-2 in fast break points, and 8-2 in second chance points.

It ended with a catastrophic turnover with just a few seconds to go. After Silas Demary made a free throw to make the tally 72-70, Duke inbounded the ball and simply had to hold onto it and wait to be fouled. Instead, freshman Cayden Boozer tried to send the ball over a defender's head to Patrick Ngongba, and it was tipped in the Huskies' favor.

OH MY GOODNESS 😱



UCONN LEADSSSS UNBELIEVABLE #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IPX2JWiw0b — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

The ball eventually found Braylon Mullins, who knocked down a three-pointer from the logo with under a second to go to hand UConn the win and send Duke home in the most heartbreaking fashion possible.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Details What Went Wrong

Before Duke's collapse on Sunday night, 1-seeds that held at least a 15-point lead heading into the half were 134-0. That changed tonight.

In his postgame press conference, Scheyer detailed what could've gone differently.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"We just have to secure it," Scheyer said. "...I was ready for a timeout. We just got to hold on. You know, it's easy to look at that play. I look at every play that happened, especially in that second half."

Duke has now seen its season draw to a close in horrific fashion for the second consecutive year. Last season's Final Four collapse to Houston was brutal, but Sunday's defeat could be the worst loss in the history of Duke basketball.