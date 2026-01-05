Cooper Flagg on Elite List With Only Nikola Jokić

Former Duke basketball rookie phenom Cooper Flagg has lived up to all the hype throughout his first near-half-season in the NBA. The 2025 No. 1 overall NBA Draft choice has been fantastic for the Dallas Mavericks, and despite the franchise underperforming relative to its preseason expectations, Flagg has shown all the signs of being a future star in the league.

The Maine native has started in 35 of the Mavericks' (13-23, 11th place in Western Conference standings) first 36 games of the 2025-26 regular season, and has already turned into a franchise cornerstone. On the campaign, Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals a night on 47.6% shooting from the field. Despite the three-point shot not yet falling for the rookie (27.1% on 3.4 attempts a game), the 19-year-old is making a major impact in every facet.

Cooper Flagg doesn’t play like a rookie 🥶



h/t claudioropain pic.twitter.com/bnaHbN4TWc — Hardwood Report (@HardwoodReportX) December 24, 2025

Not only are Flagg's raw numbers eye-popping in and of themselves, but the 6'9" wing has already put himself in elite company with one of the greatest players that the league has ever seen.

Cooper Flagg on elite list with only Denver Nuggets' superstar Nikola Jokic

As a rookie, Flagg is leading the Mavericks in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. The only other player in the NBA who can say the same is NBA Champion and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić. Pretty elite company, and Flagg is accomplishing this feat after just recently turning 19 years old.

Players leading team in PTS, REB, AST, & STL:



— Nikola Jokic

— Cooper Flagg pic.twitter.com/KBKIQ8IbDW — Real App (@realapp) January 4, 2026

Flagg currently has 187 more points and 19 more assists than the next Maverick up in those respective categories. Not only is he leading his team, but he is doing it in dominant fashion.

The NBA Rookie of the Year race has been established as a two-man dash between Flagg and his former running mate at Duke, Kon Knueppel. Knueppel was taken by the Charlotte Hornets with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 draft, and the pair have proven to be the two most productive rookies in the league thus far.

Kon Knueppel has scored at least 15 points in nine consecutive games 🔥



It is the longest such streak by a Hornets' rookie since Alonzo Mourning had sixteen-straight in 1993. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7RH39z4Jt1 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 3, 2026

Knueppel has started 33 of Charlotte's (12-23, 12th place in Eastern Conference standings) 35 games so far and is averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists a contest on 47.9% shooting from the floor and 42.8% shooting from beyond the perimeter on a hefty 8.4 attempts. The Duke product leads all rookies in made threes with 122, and the next rookie on that list is the Brooklyn Nets' Egor Dëmin at 67.

Flagg entered Durham as a can't-miss prospect, and demonstrated that elite potential through the entirety of his lone season with the Blue Devils. Less than halfway through his rookie year in Dallas, it's clear the hype was worth it.

