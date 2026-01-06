Trae Young Trade, Next Team Odds: Mavericks, Wizards Viewed as Top Trade Candidates
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young could be on a new team by the trade deadline this season, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the two sides are working together on a deal.
Young, who has a player option for the 2026-27 season at over $48.9 million, did not receive a contract extension from the Hawks in the offseason and has struggled in the 2025-26 season. Atlanta is just 2-8 in the 10 games that Young has played in, and he’s averaging just 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3.
“Atlanta Hawks four-time All-Star Trae Young and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown, are working with the franchise on a trade, sources told ESPN on Monday,” Charania wrote.
“Young's reps and Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh have begun positive and collaborative talks over the past week on finding a resolution, sources said.”
A young Trade would be a sign that the Hawks are moving to a new era, building around breakout star Jalen Johnson and a plethora of defensive-minded wings.
Young took the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020-21 season, but the team hasn’t come close to that level of success since.
With Young’s future up in the air, DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds for his next team, and there are some interesting teams atop the market.
Trae Young Trade and Next Team Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dallas Mavericks: +250
- Atlanta Hawks: +250
- Washington Wizards: +400
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +800
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +900
- Sacramento Kings: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1000
- Orlando Magic: +1400
- New Orleans Pelicans: +2000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +2500
Note: These odds from DraftKings are for Young’s team after the trade deadline in February.
Mavericks Favored to Land Trae Young in Trade
The Dallas Mavericks are the favorite to acquire Young in a trade, which is interesting since Kyrie Irving (torn ACL) could be back this season for Dallas.
It wouldn’t make sense to have both players on the roster, but it’s possible Atlanta could attempt to make a deal where Irving is part of the return for Young in a trade. Young’s trade value is in question right now with his contract status (just a player option left beyond this season) and his injury issues this season.
In addition to that, Young’s struggles on the defensive end have limited his ceiling as a player at the highest level.
Now, Atlanta has been rumored to be interested in Anthony Davis this season, which could be another possible return in a Young deal, but these odds suggest Young would be on the Mavericks after the deadline.
If the Mavs intend on having Irving back this season, a three-team deal where Young is routed elsewhere with Davis heading to Atlanta would make a lot more sense.
Still, oddsmakers think Dallas is the most likely trade partner at this point in the season.
Wizards Reportedly Interested in Trae Young Deal
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Wizards have emerged as a potential trade destination for Young as they attempt to figure out the best way to build with their young core.
Veteran C.J. McCollum could be part of the return for Atlanta in a deal.
Washington would make a lot of sense if the Hawks aren’t able to flip Young to a contender for another proven piece. The Wizards have some cap flexibility, and they have a bunch of young players that could be enticing to an Atlanta team that may be entering a new phase of its roster construction around Johnson, Dyson Daniels and others.
The issue may be Young’s willingness to stay in D.C. long term, especially if he wants to play for a contender. If he refuses to commit to a long-term extension, it could dissuade the Wizards from giving up much more him at the deadline.
Bucks Could be Dark Horse Trae Young Team
For all intents and purposes, the Bucks appear to be committed to building around Giannis Antetokounmpo and don’t seem to be looking to trade him before the deadline.
BUT, if that changes course over the next month, the Hawks have some intriguing assets – the Bucks first-round pick this season and former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher – that could be packaged with Young in a trade for Giannis.
It’s a long shot, but Milwaukee certainly would love to get some of its own draft assets back if the two-time MVP is traded away this season.
I don’t think it’s likely, but at +1000, Milwaukee is worth monitoring as the trade market for Young develops in the coming weeks.
