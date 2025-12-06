Duke Could Be Without Several Starters In ACC Championship

Duke is mere hours away from playing in its second ACC Championship game, looking to bring home the victory for the first time in program history.

The Blue Devils will take on No. 17 Virginia , which is looking to win and punch its own ticket to the College Football Playoff . The Cavaliers might also be the ACC's best shot at getting a team into the field this season, earning the automatic bid as a conference champion.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

No. 12 Miami has an outside shot as well as an at-large bid, but much would need to happen to help them out. Duke is far from a guarantee for the playoff , even with a conference championship to its name, entering the game with five losses already this season.

The offense hit its stride again in Durham against Wake Forest, as Darian Mensah had a big bounce-back game in the 49-32 victory. Manny Diaz will be counting on his offense to continue to be explosive and potentially outscore Virginia, given his defense's indefinite struggles this season.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

That unit could take a bigger step back on Saturday, with as several defenders up in the air as to whether or not they will suit up for the conference championship.

Duke's Availability Report

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Suderian Harrison (1) attempts to catch the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The mandatory availability report revealed the Blue Devils could once again be without some key pieces on both sides of the ball.

Cornerback Landan Callahan remains listed as questionable after missing the past two games against North Carolina and Wake Forest. Callahan's last game came against Virginia, and the Cavaliers did target him.

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) celebrates during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Linebacker Tre Freeman also reappeared on the report with an apparent injury. He had a pick-six late in the loss to Virginia, but hurt himself in the end zone on the play. He missed the following game against the Tar Heels, but did suit up against Wake Forest, only for 14 plays before exiting.

Freeman is a huge piece for Duke to stop the run. He has 45 tackles this season with three pass deflections and two interceptions. If he can't go, Duke's depth at linebacker is already wearing thin.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

That depth could get even thinner if one of the new additions to the report is also out. Linebacker Bradley Gompers is on the availability report as questionable for the first time this season. He plays more on the outside and has played sparingly this season, but is a strong tackler.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The other addition to the report is cornerback Kimari Robinson . The sophomore corner opposite Chandler Rivers has been a staple on the boundary this season, even though he has struggled in coverage at times. He has 32 tackles and two pass breakups this season, but quarterbacks have an NFL rating of 90.0 when targeting him.

Offensively, receiver Andrel Anthony remains questionable and has not played since suiting up against Virginia in Week 12. The Texas transfer has been a reliable target for Mensah this season, making 26 catches for 246 yards and five touchdowns.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On the Virginia side of the report, the Cavaliers have a pair of concerns of their own. Starting left tackle McKale Boley and receiver Cam Ross are both questionable to play. Boley has been great this season, allowing only two sacks. Ross is third in receiving yards for the Cavaliers, boasting 43 catches for 459 yards and two touchdowns.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.