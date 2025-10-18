Two Dukes, One Georgia Tech Player with Most to Gain
The most important result for both the Duke Blue Devils and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is winning the game. However, there are also players within this game with tons to prove and gain. With a marquee matchup like this in the forefront of most viewers, there can be narratives created by strong performances.
It goes without saying that there is a multitude of players on each side who can make a monumental impact on the result of this game. However, which handful of players who are viewed as the top-flight factors in this game have the most to gain from a performance and production standpoint?
Let's take a look at three players who have the most pressure, but also the most to gain on Saturday.
Darian Mensah
Quarterbacks always have the most to gain from these types of matchups, especially when that signal caller has his team in a position similar to Duke and Georgia Tech.
The Tulane transfer is the best quarterback in this contest, and because of that, paired with the fact that Duke has the opportunity to knock off an undefeated conference rival, Mensah has the most to gain of any player in this matchup.
If Mensah can play a complete game and lead the Blue Devils to a victory over the 12th-ranked Yellow Jackets, the sophomore quarterback's image among the national media.
Haynes King
As a passer, King has some limitations, which could lead to Georgia Tech falling short. However, if the senior quarterback can either A) deliver consistently from the pocket and/or B) play his style of quarterback and defeat Duke, King will prove many of his doubters wrong.
Through six games, King has nine rushing touchdowns compared to four passing touchdowns, which is one of the main reasons people have trepidations about fully buying into King's success.
Nevertheless, the former Texas A&M quarterback has led his team to a 6-0 start, which includes currently sitting atop the ACC along with Duke and Virginia.
Nate Sheppard
The freshman running back has already proved that he is capable of being a starting running back at the college level. However, with players like Jaquez Moore entering the fold, Sheppard can officially solidify himself as the clear-cut option in the backfield with a superb performance.
In addition, Sheppard is still flying under the radar with Duke not earning much national attention up to this point. A strong performance in a marquee matchup flips that narrative instantaneously.
