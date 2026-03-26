Davis, Wade Chaos Leaves Duke Fans With One Feeling
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With the majority of college basketball teams around the country now in the offseason following postseason elimination or a failure to qualify at all, the annual coaching carousel is running rampant through the sport. Beyond that, it just might have hit the ACC the hardest.
First, it was Hubert Davis, who was relieved of his duties as head coach at North Carolina following an up-and-down five-year stint. The Tar Heels have been adamant for decades about keeping their head coaching tree within the "Carolina Family," and that will now likely change for the first time in 74 years.
Davis had some very high moments, like ending Mike Krzyzewski's career in the Final Four in 2022, or defeating Duke in Chapel Hill off a buzzer-beating three just over a month ago. Nonetheless, there have been more lows than highs. After a Round of 64 exit for 6-seed North Carolina in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the team's second straight first-round departure, it was time for a change.
Then, North Carolina State head coach Will Wade began swirling around rumors that he could potentially return to LSU after just one season with the Wolfpack. Although the LSU job isn't technically open, the university is trying to pull Wade in by attempting to hire McNeese AD Heath Schroyer in a deputy/senior AD role, specifically overseeing men's basketball.
Schroyer hired Wade at McNeese, where Wade was the head coach for two seasons, leading the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Duke Fans Feel Sense of Security
With two prominent ACC basketball programs now either in a rut or on the verge of losing their big-name head coach after one season, Duke fans can be put at ease with Jon Scheyer at the helm.
It can be easy to take for granted, considering Scheyer took over for potentially the greatest head coach in the history of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski, but Duke is still at the top of the sport, where other blue blood programs are scrambling to stay afloat.
Sure, blue blood programs can go get whoever they want as their head coach, and North Carolina might be the best job in the entire sport. However, it's never a guarantee that success will translate from program to program, regardless of how elite any head coach is.
Scheyer Hasn't Missed a Beat
Scheyer isn't even through four full seasons as a head coach, and he has already established himself as one of the best in the country. He has now brought Duke to three consecutive Sweet 16's and a Final Four, while currently one win away from bringing the Blue Devils to their third straight Elite 8.
He is also one of the best recruiters in college basketball, cementing the No. 1 overall recruiting class in each of the last three seasons.
It isn't that easy to find a long-term coach that will keep a blue-chip program competing on a national scale each and every season. Two of the ACC's best are currently running in circles to put out the flames as Scheyer and the Duke program gear up for the Sweet 16 on Friday against 5-seed St. John's.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.