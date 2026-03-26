With the majority of college basketball teams around the country now in the offseason following postseason elimination or a failure to qualify at all, the annual coaching carousel is running rampant through the sport. Beyond that, it just might have hit the ACC the hardest.

First, it was Hubert Davis, who was relieved of his duties as head coach at North Carolina following an up-and-down five-year stint. The Tar Heels have been adamant for decades about keeping their head coaching tree within the "Carolina Family," and that will now likely change for the first time in 74 years.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis had some very high moments, like ending Mike Krzyzewski's career in the Final Four in 2022, or defeating Duke in Chapel Hill off a buzzer-beating three just over a month ago. Nonetheless, there have been more lows than highs. After a Round of 64 exit for 6-seed North Carolina in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the team's second straight first-round departure, it was time for a change.

Then, North Carolina State head coach Will Wade began swirling around rumors that he could potentially return to LSU after just one season with the Wolfpack. Although the LSU job isn't technically open, the university is trying to pull Wade in by attempting to hire McNeese AD Heath Schroyer in a deputy/senior AD role, specifically overseeing men's basketball.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Schroyer hired Wade at McNeese, where Wade was the head coach for two seasons, leading the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke Fans Feel Sense of Security

With two prominent ACC basketball programs now either in a rut or on the verge of losing their big-name head coach after one season, Duke fans can be put at ease with Jon Scheyer at the helm.

It can be easy to take for granted, considering Scheyer took over for potentially the greatest head coach in the history of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski, but Duke is still at the top of the sport, where other blue blood programs are scrambling to stay afloat.

Nov 11, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils and Army head coach Mike Krzyzewski is honored by West Point before a game between the Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils at Christl Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Sure, blue blood programs can go get whoever they want as their head coach, and North Carolina might be the best job in the entire sport. However, it's never a guarantee that success will translate from program to program, regardless of how elite any head coach is.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer Hasn't Missed a Beat

Scheyer isn't even through four full seasons as a head coach, and he has already established himself as one of the best in the country. He has now brought Duke to three consecutive Sweet 16's and a Final Four, while currently one win away from bringing the Blue Devils to their third straight Elite 8.

He is also one of the best recruiters in college basketball, cementing the No. 1 overall recruiting class in each of the last three seasons.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It isn't that easy to find a long-term coach that will keep a blue-chip program competing on a national scale each and every season. Two of the ACC's best are currently running in circles to put out the flames as Scheyer and the Duke program gear up for the Sweet 16 on Friday against 5-seed St. John's.