Duke Has Had Major Effect on Hubert Davis' UNC Tenure

The 6-seed North Carolina Tar Heels once again found themselves bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 64, as the Tar Heels blew a second-half 19-point lead to 11-seed VCU to ultimately fall 82-78 to the Rams in overtime.

Since North Carolina's 2025-26 season ended, there has been growing discussion about the future of head coach Hubert Davis, the hand-picked successor to legendary head coach Roy Williams, from Williams himself.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis has had his high moments as well as his lows, but it's been more bad than good in Chapel Hill over the last few seasons. The Tar Heels have been bounced from the Big Dance in the first round in each of the last two seasons. In 2023, UNC became the first program in the modern era to enter a season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and miss the NCAA Tournament entirely.

As the days go by, it seems increasingly likely that Davis will be out at North Carolina, and Duke has played a major role in shortening his leash.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Has Outperformed Hubert Davis

Both Scheyer and Davis took over for two of the best coaches in the history of college basketball. Davis succeeded Williams, and Scheyer was handed the keys from Mike Krzyzewski. The difference is that Scheyer has already turned into one of the best head coaches in college basketball.

Since taking over for Coach K following the 2021-22 season, Scheyer has brought three ACC Tournament titles in four seasons to Duke. Additionally, he has made the NCAA Tournament every year, bringing the Blue Devils to three consecutive Sweet 16's, an Elite Eight, and a Final Four.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In 2025-26, Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness with true aspirations to cut down the nets in early April.

As for Davis, the same can't be said. In his first season as head coach in 2022, Davis miraculously brought UNC to the National Championship as an 8-seed, infamously ending Coach K's career, as the Heels defeated 2-seed Duke in the Final Four.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Since then, Davis brought the Heels to the Sweet Sixteen in 2024, followed by back-to-back first-round exits. Add in the 2023 meltdown of a campaign, and it hasn't been smooth sailing.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to pass near TCU Horned Frogs forward Micah Robinson (5) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recruiting Plays Major Factor As Well

Since Scheyer took over for Krzyzewski, he has been arguably the best recruiter in the nation. Scheyer and his staff have sealed the nation's No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2022, 2024, 2025, and 2026. In 2023, Duke inked the No. 2 overall class.

Even though UNC is regarded as a blue-blood program, it hasn't had the same success bringing in elite freshman talent as Duke has. Since 2022, North Carolina has produced a top-10 recruiting class twice, with its best ranking in 2025 at No. 5. It has finished outside the top 15, according to 247Sports , three times in that span.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Heels currently sit with the No. 26 overall 2026 recruiting class. As it currently stands, Davis will likely be out with the Tar Heels, and the quick success Scheyer has had has something to do with that.