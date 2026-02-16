Duke’s Defense ‘Top Notch’ Against Clemson

No. 4 Duke improved to 23-2 overall and 12-1 in ACC play following a 67-54 victory on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium over No. 20 Clemson (20-6, 10-3 ACC). The Blue Devils earned their eighth victory over a ranked opponent this season and widened their lead in the ACC standings.

Clemson was the second-place squad in the conference entering the matchup at 10-2 with an opportunity to tie itself at the top of the ACC standings as the regular season begins to wind down. However, an elite defensive effort from Duke kept it in front for almost the entire way.

This bout featured the top two defenses in the ACC in terms of opponent points per game, and it was clear early on that this wouldn't be a high-scoring affair. The Blue Devils entered the halftime locker room with a 31-26 lead.

Then, Duke was quickly able to separate itself from the Tigers in the second half, stretching its lead to as many as 22 points.

Duke Was Elite Defensively Against Clemson

The Blue Devils limited the Tigers to 35% shooting from the field as a team and 6-of-24 (25%) shooting from three-point range. Clemson's 54 total points marked its lowest point total all season and the first time it has been held to under 60 points scored in a game.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was very pleased with the defensive effort from the Blue Devils.

"I was really proud of our guys," Scheyer said in his press conference following the win. "I thought our defense was top-notch today. Thought it made it really difficult on [Clemson], and to get a lead in the second half, double digits, and sustain it the whole way was great."

The Blue Devils' defensive masterclass won't jump out in a special way in the box score, but they made it extremely difficult for Clemson to get any sort of rhythm offensively, especially in the second half.

Duke Is a Defensive-Led Team

Duke has the makeup to be elite offensively, led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, but the Blue Devils lead with their defense.

Scheyer's squad is currently 10th nationally at KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency and 2nd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Only No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan are also rated in the top ten in both those metrics.

Since conference play has begun, the Blue Devils have completely ramped up their defensive intensity. Duke has allowed over 70 points to its opponent five times through its first 13 league contests.

