Duke OL Depth Chart Ahead of Parker II Draft Pick

Dreams will be made this weekend as the NFL Draft is in full swing. The first round has come and gone, with no Duke Blue Devils donning new uniforms for their respective NFL teams, as the draft enters its second day, with the second and third rounds kicking off later on Friday evening.

Duke has a history of successful players from across the draft in the last 80 years, including Sonny Jurgenson, Daniel Jones, Graham Barton, and Mike Curtis. While his name was not called on Thursday night, offensive lineman Brian Parker II will look to join Barton as the latest trench player by the Blue Devils selected in the NFL's collegiate selection process.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Parker will leave behind an offensive line that was a strength for the Blue Devils last season. His loss will be felt, but incoming transfers could help Duke mitigate it. Let's look at the projected depth chart ahead of Parker's draft selection.

Overview of Duke’s Offensive Line Depth Chart

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Parker departing at right tackle, former Cal Bears and Michigan State Spartan graduate transfer Braden Miller will pick up the tab at this spot. Last year's starting left tackle, Bruno Fina, departs, as Coastal Carolina standout and graduate transfer Nick Del Grande takes over.

In the trenches, redshirt senior center Matt Craycraft returns as an All-Academic selection in the ACC after starting every game for the Blue Devils from 2024 to 2025. Jordan Larsen returns as the starting left guard alongside redshirt sophomore Bradley Smith at right guard, where he started in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Where the Starting Five and the Depth Land Post-Parker

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Below is the projected starting-five offensive linemen for Duke heading into the summer. It remains fluid as fall camp will provide a better picture for the Blue Devils.

Position Name Class Left Tackle Nick Del Grande Graduate-TR Left Guard Jordan Larsen RS Senior Center Matt Craycraft Redshirt Senior Right Guard Bradley Smith RS Sophomore Right Tackle Braden Miller Graduate-TR

Overall, the Blue Devils were able to gain experience at both tackle spots while bringing back two key interior offensive linemen for the 2026 campaign. One player to keep an eye on throughout fall camp is freshman interior player Sean Stover, a four-star recruit with a bright future ahead of him as a potential starter when Craycraft departs after 2026.

Duke seems to be in good hands without Parker, given Miller's experience at Cal and East Lansing. However, it is always difficult to replace an All-ACC and All-American offensive tackle who has a monumental impact for the Blue Devils program for the past few years.