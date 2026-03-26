Pitino Has 'No Idea' If St. John's Can Beat Duke

This Friday at 7:10 pm ET, the 1-seed Duke Blue Devils will face 5-seed St. John's for a spot in the Elite Eight. The Blue Devils are looking to get back to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season under head coach Jon Scheyer, and Pitino is looking to keep it rolling after bringing the Johnnies to their first Sweet 16 since 1999.

Duke is yet to get back to full health, but sophomore center Patrick Ngongba is back in the lineup, at least marginally. After missing five straight games with foot soreness, Ngongba logged 13 minutes against TCU in the Round of 32. Junior guard Caleb Foster has been out since the first half of Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Scheyer hinted that Foster could potentially make a return for the Sweet 16, but the chances he actually suits up seem slim.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Will Be Tested Against St. John's

The Blue Devils have dealt with one of the most difficult all-around schedules of any team in college basketball this season, but that scheduling by Scheyer is the main reason why Duke was able to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, St. John's will be one of the best and most physical defensive clubs Duke has faced all year. Despite not boasting elite length like the Blue Devils, the Johnnies rank eighth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and 25th nationally in effective field goal percentage defense (47.2), according to KenPom.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Red Storm are physical and will challenge the Blue Devils inside, but Duke is one of the most dominant interior teams in college basketball. Scheyer's club ranks seventh nationally in two-point field goal percentage (60.3) and 19th nationally in average two-point field goal attempt distance.

St. John's is red hot as winners of 21 of its last 22 games. However, it's fair to say the Red Storm haven't seen a team like Duke all year.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Rick Pitino Unsure How St. John's Will Fare Against Duke

Ahead of the marquee Sweet 16 bout between the Blue Devils and Red Storm, St. John's head coach Rick Pitino spoke on what he thinks of Duke and how his program matches up.

"Are we good enough to beat Duke? I have no idea," Pitino said on Thursday.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino speaks at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"We are very hungry, but every team in the Sweet 16 is hungry."

The resume for St. John's is questionable, coming from a weak Big East, but the Johnnies have the physicality and style to at least give the Blue Devils a run for their money.