Evaluating Maxime Meyer's Role As Rookie at Duke

Duke's 2026 recruiting class is the best in the country, and while the three 5-star commits will command most of the attention, the class's lone four-star prospect may end up being one of the most important players Scheyer has brought to Durham.

Maxime Meyer, a Toronto native now playing at IMG Academy in Florida, is the only non-top-100 recruit in the class, checking in at 104th overall, 16th among centers, and 15th among prospects in the state of Florida. But rankings only tell part of the story.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Meyer moved to Florida to attend IMG Academy, one of the premier athletic prep programs in the country. The school has produced numerous NBA players, including Keyonte George, Darius Acuff, and fellow Canadian big man Zach Edey. Meyer has drawn comparisons to Edey as a prospect.

Meyer as a Prospect

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Meyer is a legitimate seven-footer who just turned 18 in January, and he is still very much in the early stages of his development. He needs to add strength, but the foundation is genuinely intriguing. His combination of size, natural instincts, and tenacity gives him a ceiling that his current ranking does not reflect.

The numbers back up the optimism. Meyer averaged 9.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game on the 3SSB circuit last summer, along with 3.2 blocks and 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, marking him as both a rim protector and a relentless presence on the glass.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Physically, Meyer brings a 7'3" wingspan and a 9'5" standing reach, and he is surprisingly coordinated for his size. He is a fluid mover in the open floor, agile enough to occasionally use a Euro step in the lane, and bouncy enough in space to be a reliable lob threat.

He is also fundamentally sound about keeping the ball high in traffic, which is an underrated skill for a developing big man. The next step is becoming equally effective among bodies as he is in open space, which will come as he continues to add strength and physicality.

Meyer in Duke's Rotation

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke heads into next season with significant frontcourt questions. Patrick Ngongba could potentially declare for the NBA Draft, and Maliq Brown has graduated, leaving Scheyer in need of frontcourt help. The Blue Devils have been linked to several talented big men in the portal, but nothing has come to fruition.

That reality means Meyer's freshman season will probably involve limited minutes. Unless he has an exceptional offseason, asking him to start right away would be premature. A redshirt season is not out of the question either, and given his age and developmental timeline, an extra year of eligibility could pay long-term dividends.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Meyer is a multi-year project, and that is perfectly fine. Scheyer and his staff clearly recruited him with the long game in mind. If Meyer develops the way his tools suggest he can, Duke could have its first truly dominant big man since the program's recent run of guard-oriented rosters.