What Georgia Tech’s Win Means for Duke Football
While the Duke Blue Devils were on bye, there were multiple matchups within the ACC with monumental implications.
One of those games was Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech. Heading into this game, the Yellow Jackets boasted a 5-0 record, while the Hokies came in with a pedestrian 2-4 record.
So, there was no other expected outcome other than a Georgia Tech victory, especially when Virginia Tech was incredibly understaffed with 20 players out due to injuries.
That is exactly what transpired, as the Yellow Jackets, coming off a bye, dominated Virginia Tech, 35-20. Nonetheless, it's a monumental result that clusters the top of the ACC.
With Duke one of the several teams contending for the conference, it is important to go into depth on how Georgia Tech's win affects the Blue Devils' prospects of winning the regular season conference title.
Quarterback Haynes King managed the game exceptionally well, completing 20-of-24 pass attempts for 213 yards and one touchdown. There was not much asked of him, as the Yellow Jackets leaned on the rushing attack and defense after jumping out to a commanding 15-0 lead.
The first quarter was really the difference in the game, as the rest of the game was evenly competitive with each team scoring 20 points through the final three quarters.
As mentioned, Georgia Tech relied on the rushing attack as the engine of its offense, rushing for 268 yards on 42 attempts. Averaging 6.4 yards per carry on that volume will physically take a toll on the opposing defense. That will be something to watch for next week when Duke hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 18.
More importantly, this win positions the Yellow Jackets atop the ACC along with Duke and Virginia, with each team possessing a 3-0 conference record.
The winner of next week's tilt between Duke and Georgia Tech will have season-long ramifications and could potentially box out the other team in hopes of earning an ACC Championship game berth in December.
Overall, this is a result that will continue to apply pressure on the Blue Devils, who have to continue winning the manageable games against lesser opponents. if Duke can take care of business in those instances, that will benefit the Blue Devils down the road when those wins slowly pile up.
Two areas to keep an eye out for next for Duke is the Yellow Jackets rushing attack and how well the Blue Devils protect Darian Mensah, who has been sacked 12 times this season. On Saturday against Virginia Tech, the Yellow Jackets totaled 3 sacks and
