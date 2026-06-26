Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 25

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of his staff are on a mission to keep the Blue Devils atop the ACC standings despite a plethora of losses on the offensive side of the ball.

The Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal. Both committed to Miami.

Duke boasted one of the best all-around offenses in the ACC in 2025. The Blue Devils led the conference in points per game (34.6), passing yards per game (285.4), and passing touchdowns (34).

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diaz led the Blue Devils to their first ACC Championship since 1989 over Virginia, and despite finishing the season with just a 7-5 record, the Blue Devils had the tools to compete at the top of the conference once again in 2026.

Now, Diaz and Co. brought in several intriguing pieces via the transfer portal to potentially fill those voids, though it is very unclear how these recruits will translate to the Power Four level. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget is the projected starting quarterback, and his range of success seems to be very wide.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Duke also brought in two talented transfer receivers in Jared Richardson from Penn and Javen Nicholas from Charlotte. Still, with so many newcomers arriving from mid-major programs, it's very hard to project how they will fare right away in a Power Conference.

However, another reason the Mensah and the rest of the Duke offense were so successful was due to the offensive line, which was one of the more productive in the ACC last season. The Blue Devils allowed the seventh-most sacks (28) of any team in the league, but there were several talented veterans on that line who are now gone from the program.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two of the Blue Devils' mainstays on the offensive line, Brian Parker II and Justin Pickett, are no longer with Duke. With an unproven quarterback like Eget, especially considering his turnover issues throughout his college career (19 interceptions in two seasons as the Spartans' starter), Duke will need to rebuild its offensive line to give him time in the pocket.

There are several key returners and newcomers for the Blue Devils, such as Matt Craycraft and Nick Del Grande, but some of the spots are still fairly open for competition.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

With training camp beginning in about a month, the offensive line battles will be one of the more interesting for Duke football fans to follow throughout the offseason. Between returners, veteran newcomers, and incoming rookies, there will be lots of room for change.

We continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 players list with a newcomer on the offensive line, but a freshman who could make a name for himself early on, given his high level of talent and size that he is bringing in right away.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 25 IOL Sean Stover

Interior offensive lineman Sean Stover is the highest-rated incoming freshman in the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class. The 6'4", 315-pound lineman is a 4-star recruit, rated as the No. 345 overall player, No. 25 interior offensive lineman, and No. 45 player out of the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Stover also competed in wrestling and threw the shot put at Prosper High School (TX). He held several major football offers coming out of high school, from programs such as Michigan, Penn State, Texas Tech, and Kansas, among others. He made the Rivals National All-America team as a senior.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Texas native might be the incoming freshman the most ready to impact right away of any of the Blue Devil newcomers, and it comes at a position of need. Stover already boasts a high level of polish and athleticism, which projects him as ready for the college game right away and as an NFL prospect down the line.

Stover projects as a center at the collegiate and pro level, making his starting right away nearly impossible with the redshirt senior Matt Craycraft set to take on that role. However, Stover can still come in as a freshman and see some snaps right away, given his advanced skill set before the opening game of his collegiate career.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stover received offers not just from high-major programs, but those who have competed for College Football Playoff spots in recent years, such as Michigan and Texas Tech. Stover might not be a household name right away, but he projects as a stellar long-term option for Diaz and the rest of his staff.

After Craycraft departs following the 2026 season, it's pretty safe to assume that Stover can step right in as the Blue Devils' permanent starter, granted he remains in Durham for the long-term. Learning behind the veteran Craycraft will be great for the freshman's development, as well as learning from an all-around solid Duke offensive line.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another intriguing aspect of Stover's game is his mind. He's an incredibly smart football player and makes the right reads and decisions in quick succession. It's easy to see why he was such a highly-rated recruit and why he projects to be a productive player at the NFL level.

The timing of Stover's collegiate career could be crucial for the Blue Devils in the future, as after the 2026 season, Duke's quarterback room will be completely up in the air.

Even if Eget succeeds with flying colors at Duke, this is his final year of collegiate eligibility. Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan and true freshman Terry Walker III are the program's quarterbacks of the future right now, but who knows who the Blue Devils might land in the future via the portal.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

One of the reasons Mensah was so successful last season was due to the Blue Devils' reliable offensive line. That must continue as Duke continues to hunt for a new QB year in and year out, and Stover will be at the center of that over the next few years.

Stover won't be a regular starter right away, but he could see snaps behind the veteran Craycraft.

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No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 WR CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle