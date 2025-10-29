Patke Discusses Defensive Plan vs. High-Powered Clemson Offense
The Duke Blue Devils will have their work cut out for them against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. More notably, the defensive side of the ball will have to elevate its level against a talented Tigers' offense.
Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke revealed some of those challenges during his press conference availability on Monday.
Patke began by explaining Clemson's quarterback situation. While Cade Klubnik has been out due to an ankle injury, Christopher Vizzina has stepped up in his absence. Does Patke see a difference between the two signal callers?
Patke's Thoughts
- "No. the offense stays pretty much the same. [Vizzina] can run. He can run all the designed [carries] that [Klubnik] has ran in the past," Patke began. "It's been three weeks since [Klubnik's] played, so I would anticipate seeing him. I haven't heard that yet, but obviously, we know he's a great player."
- "He can win with his legs and his arm. He's got all the talent in the world, but the backup comes in, and it doesn't look like they take anything off of him. It looks like [Vizzina] just runs the offense for them. So, we have to prepare for both, but I don't know how much it will change with him."
Clemson's offense is more than just the quarterback play, and Patke acknowledges that there are threats and challenges Duke's defense will have to take account for.
- "They're talented. They [have] great players," Patke said. "Obviously, one of their wideouts [went] down last week, but [T.J. Moore] and [Antonio Williams] have a lot of juice in their body, they can really run. You have to set edges on them. You have to contain those guys. The running back is a big, physical converted wideout. They have great players, and schematically, they can put you in a bind at times with a lot of quarterback-designed runs, especially with [Klubnik] who has been doing it for a while."
Both Clemson and Duke are coming off a bye week, which provided each team with ample time to prepare for the other.
While Clemson's season has been derailed by poor performances and injuries, the Blue Devils' outlook for the rest of the season is much more hopeful.
With a win on Saturday, Duke would improve to 5-3 on the season with a 4-1 conference record. Meanwhile, a loss for the Tigers would officially end their hopes of any long-shot bid for the ACC Championship game.
