Assessing Cooper Barkate's Performance vs. Georgia Tech
The last thing that Duke Blue Devils fans want to read is anything about positive takeaways from a game that they feel their team should have won.
As much as that is true, Duke showed tons of potential and promise for their long-term goals in 2025. Yes, the result puts a dent in some of those goals for this season, but there was a couple of players in particular that stood out among the rest.
Quarterback Darian Mensah has obviously received praise for his performance on Saturday, but there was one more offensive player who really made his imprint known during this contest.
Wide receiver Cooper Barkate looked like prime Cooper Kupp, which was a comparison brought up multiple times on the broadcast. Barkate's ability to get open time and time again was growingly evident as the game progressed.
With all that being said, let's take a closer look at the former Harvard receiver's performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Barkate's Stat Line
- The transfer wideout was all over the field, catching virtually every pass thrown his direction. Barkate secured 13 receptions for 172 yards, including four receptions for 71 yards on the Duke's offensive possession of the game.
- In the first half, Barkate corralled seven receptions for 118 yards, accounting for 61.1% of Mensah's passing yards in that timeframe. Mensah prioritized Barkate in the passing attack time and time again, and the veteran receiver in each of those instances.
- Barkate totaled five catches of 20+ yards, which obviously was the most of any pass catcher in the entire game. Not only was the fifth-year senior the most productive receiver on either team, but he won at all areas of the field. There were no manufactured touches or receptions where defenders left him unaccounted for. He took on top coverage and beat his cornerback more often than not.
What Does This Mean Moving Forward?
Over the course of the last few weeks, Barkate and Que'Sean Brown were in their own tier as the main pass-catching options for Mensah. Barkate established it early and made it evident that he is in his own class in this wide receiver corps.
It is Barkate and everyone else. This was not a one-off performance for Barkate. The Harvard graduate has totaled at least 65 yards in every game this season.
He will be the focal point in the passing attack moving forward, and this trend will have to continue for Duke to regain ground on their ACC rivals.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE