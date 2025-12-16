Cooper Flagg Broke One of LeBron James’s Rookie Records vs. Jazz
Cooper Flagg made history on Monday night as he scored 42 points in an overtime loss to the Jazz. In the process Flagg set a new record for most points scored in an NBA game by an 18-year old, passing LeBron James's old record of 37 points at that age.
Flagg made 13 of 27 field goal attempts and 15 of 20 free throw to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal. He scored 40 in regulation and his performance was not without highlights.
James set the record when he scored 37 on Dec. 13, 2003 against the Celtics and then scored 36, the second-highest total, six days later against the 76ers. He turned 19 on Dec. 30. Flagg will turn 19 on Sunday. Just a few weeks ago he became the youngest player to ever score 35 points in a game.
James's season-high in his rookie season was 41. While Flagg has already passed that, he has a long way to go to have one of the top scoring nights by a rookie. Wilt Chamberlain scored 58 twice in his first season. Brandon Jennings and Allen Iverson are the only contemporary rookies to score 50 or more points in a game. Iverson was the first to get 50 since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970.
Flagg and the Mavericks, who are now 10-17 on the season, will be featured in national games twice next week as they take on the Nuggest on NBC and Peacock next Tuesday and then play the Warriors on ABC on Christmas.