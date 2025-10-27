Blue Devil Country

What Louisville’s Win Over Boston College Means for Duke

The Blue Devils did not receive as much help as they would have liked this weekend. How did Louisville's win alter Duke's long-term aspirations?

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 25, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against Boston College Eagles defensive back Kp Price (2) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Boston College Eagles 38-24 after slow start in the first half.

Boston College had an opportunity to go up by 10 points right before halftime, but failed to convert on fourth down. That's when the momentum of the game swung completely towards the Cardinals.

Oct 25, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

With the victory, Louisville improves to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Cardinals have only played two road games this season and have only two road contests remaining through the final four weeks.

With all that being said, here is how the result of this game affects the Blue Devils, as the 2025 college football season inches closer to the final week.

What Does Louisville's Win Mean for Duke?

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Heading into Saturday's contest between these two teams, it was considered a long shot for the Eagles to orchestrate an upset on the road.

However, in the first half, it appeared Boston College would produce a fighting chance, driving with an opportunity to extend their lead to two possessions. As mentioned, that ultimately did not transpire.

The Eagles remain winless in conference play and only have one win on the season, which came against the Fordham Rams in Week 1.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As for what this means for the Blue Devils, it is quite simple. Louisville is another team that remains in the jumbled equation with a chance to qualify for a spot in the ACC Championship game in December.

In terms of the win-loss column, there is little to be said, but when assessing performance and quality of play, that is a different story.

Louisville's quarterback Miller Moss - who spent three years at USC - was underwhelming against one of the worst defenses in the nation. Moss completed 15-of-27 pass attempts for 187 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Oct 25, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Boston College 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Saturday's action in the ACC was filled with subpar quarterback play, and Moss was another example of that narrative with his performance.

The Blue Devils are not in an ideal spot in the standings with several teams vying for one spot, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have firm control of the top seed in the ACC.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) goes to throw the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

However, Duke should feel content with its quarterback situation after viewing the quarterback play in the conference this past weekend. It can be argued that the Blue Devils have the edge at quarterback almost every week they suit up against an ACC opponent.

Because of that, Duke should still view itself as a legitimate contender for a spot in the ACC Championship game.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.