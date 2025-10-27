What Louisville’s Win Over Boston College Means for Duke
The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Boston College Eagles 38-24 after slow start in the first half.
Boston College had an opportunity to go up by 10 points right before halftime, but failed to convert on fourth down. That's when the momentum of the game swung completely towards the Cardinals.
With the victory, Louisville improves to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Cardinals have only played two road games this season and have only two road contests remaining through the final four weeks.
With all that being said, here is how the result of this game affects the Blue Devils, as the 2025 college football season inches closer to the final week.
What Does Louisville's Win Mean for Duke?
Heading into Saturday's contest between these two teams, it was considered a long shot for the Eagles to orchestrate an upset on the road.
However, in the first half, it appeared Boston College would produce a fighting chance, driving with an opportunity to extend their lead to two possessions. As mentioned, that ultimately did not transpire.
The Eagles remain winless in conference play and only have one win on the season, which came against the Fordham Rams in Week 1.
As for what this means for the Blue Devils, it is quite simple. Louisville is another team that remains in the jumbled equation with a chance to qualify for a spot in the ACC Championship game in December.
In terms of the win-loss column, there is little to be said, but when assessing performance and quality of play, that is a different story.
Louisville's quarterback Miller Moss - who spent three years at USC - was underwhelming against one of the worst defenses in the nation. Moss completed 15-of-27 pass attempts for 187 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Saturday's action in the ACC was filled with subpar quarterback play, and Moss was another example of that narrative with his performance.
The Blue Devils are not in an ideal spot in the standings with several teams vying for one spot, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have firm control of the top seed in the ACC.
However, Duke should feel content with its quarterback situation after viewing the quarterback play in the conference this past weekend. It can be argued that the Blue Devils have the edge at quarterback almost every week they suit up against an ACC opponent.
Because of that, Duke should still view itself as a legitimate contender for a spot in the ACC Championship game.
