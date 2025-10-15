Duke Freshman Earns Midseason All-America Selection
Duke's offense has clicked into a new gear since ACC play began. The Blue Devils have scored 42.7 points per game across their three conference matchups, largely thanks to an aggressive passing game, led by quarterback Darian Mensah.
Standing next to Mensah in the backfield is a true freshman, and a large reason the Blue Devils have been able to chuck the ball downfield at will.
The Duke offensive line has been able to create enough running lanes on the ground to build a sustainable run game, but it's Nate Sheppard who has made a difference for the offense as a whole.
The Duke run game has picked up has scoring the most touchdowns in the ACC since conference play began (10) and is averaging 187.3 yards a game. Sheppard has commanded the backfield since the conference opener.
Sheppard was just a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, when he enrolled at Duke in January. Now, he's earned his place on On3's Midseason True Freshman All-American Team.
The season began with Sheppard fighting for carries alongside senior backs Jaquez Moore and Anderson Castle. He eventually worked his way to the top of the depth chart and has not looked back.
Sheppard's Statistics
On 56 carries this season, Sheppard has totaled 447 rushing yards, leading all true freshman backs, and four touchdowns for the Blue Devils. He's also made 14 catches for 102 receiving yards and caught one touchdown.
Sheppard broke through the seal on the road at Syracuse, posting 168 rushing yards and two scores in a 38-3 rout. His speed and physical running make him a threat in the open field and at the goal line. Sheppard has broken off runs of 49 and 46 yards for the touchdowns in the past two games.
- "Sheppard’s combination of vision, instincts, and play speed has made him one of the most efficient young runners in the country," On3's Charles Power said.
- "He runs with a low center of gravity and balance through contact, showing the ability to stay square and explode through arm tackles. That well-rounded skill set has allowed him to impact the game both as a runner and receiver."
Ohio State's Bo Jackson is the other running back sharing honors with Sheppard. Jackson has led the Buckeyes' backfield so far this season with 407 rushing yards on 58 carries.
Duke will face an established running game with Georgia Tech this weekend, making its own running game all the more important.
Sheppard will be a big part of the Duke game plan this weekend, as the Blue Devils will try to sustain drives to keep the ball away from the Yellow Jackets. Either way, Sheppard appears to be another recruiting steal for Manny Diaz this season.
