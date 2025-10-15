Blue Devil Country

Duke Freshman Earns Midseason All-America Selection

Nate Sheppard has taken ownership of the Blue Devils' backfield in recent weeks.

Logan Brown

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke's offense has clicked into a new gear since ACC play began. The Blue Devils have scored 42.7 points per game across their three conference matchups, largely thanks to an aggressive passing game, led by quarterback Darian Mensah.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Standing next to Mensah in the backfield is a true freshman, and a large reason the Blue Devils have been able to chuck the ball downfield at will.

The Duke offensive line has been able to create enough running lanes on the ground to build a sustainable run game, but it's Nate Sheppard who has made a difference for the offense as a whole.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) high steps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Duke run game has picked up has scoring the most touchdowns in the ACC since conference play began (10) and is averaging 187.3 yards a game. Sheppard has commanded the backfield since the conference opener.

Sheppard was just a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, when he enrolled at Duke in January. Now, he's earned his place on On3's Midseason True Freshman All-American Team.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrate Sheppard’s touchdown run against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The season began with Sheppard fighting for carries alongside senior backs Jaquez Moore and Anderson Castle. He eventually worked his way to the top of the depth chart and has not looked back.

Aug 30, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs out onto the field before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Sheppard's Statistics

On 56 carries this season, Sheppard has totaled 447 rushing yards, leading all true freshman backs, and four touchdowns for the Blue Devils. He's also made 14 catches for 102 receiving yards and caught one touchdown.

Sheppard broke through the seal on the road at Syracuse, posting 168 rushing yards and two scores in a 38-3 rout. His speed and physical running make him a threat in the open field and at the goal line. Sheppard has broken off runs of 49 and 46 yards for the touchdowns in the past two games.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
  • "Sheppard’s combination of vision, instincts, and play speed has made him one of the most efficient young runners in the country," On3's Charles Power said.
  • "He runs with a low center of gravity and balance through contact, showing the ability to stay square and explode through arm tackles. That well-rounded skill set has allowed him to impact the game both as a runner and receiver."
Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ohio State's Bo Jackson is the other running back sharing honors with Sheppard. Jackson has led the Buckeyes' backfield so far this season with 407 rushing yards on 58 carries.

Duke will face an established running game with Georgia Tech this weekend, making its own running game all the more important.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the warmups before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Sheppard will be a big part of the Duke game plan this weekend, as the Blue Devils will try to sustain drives to keep the ball away from the Yellow Jackets. Either way, Sheppard appears to be another recruiting steal for Manny Diaz this season.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.