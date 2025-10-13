Where Duke Offense Ranks Nationally After Week 7
A week off for the Blue Devils came at an opportune time. After a 4-2 start, Manny Diaz's team had a chance to rest up before welcoming No. 12 Georgia Tech to Durham this weekend.
The Duke offense has been humming since the start of conference play. The Blue Devils have been the highest scoring team in the conference through a 3-0 start against ACC opponents.
Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer has guided the offense to the tune of 42.7 points per game in that span.
Those numbers hold up beyond the conference level. Duke currently holds the 20th-best offense in the nation in terms of total offensive yards, boasting 467 yards per game. A lot of that success is thanks to a potent passing attack, which ranks 10th in the country, picking up 310 yards a game.
Quarterback Darian Mensah is a big reason why the Blue Devils are one of the most feared offenses in the country. Mensah has thrown for 1,838 yards this season, fifth most in the country, alongside 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
He's spread the ball to several playmakers to keep defenses guessing. Wideouts Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown lead the team with 475 and 400 yards receiving, respectively.
Duke's pass-heavy attack has left something to be desired from the ground game. True freshman tailback Nate Sheppard leads the backfield with 447 yards rushing, picking up eight yards a carry, and four touchdowns.
The Blue Devils average 157 yards on the ground per game this season, 73rd in the country. They average 7.3 first downs on the ground each game, half of what they pick up through the air. While the ground game hasn't been as prolific as the passing game, it will be vital to controlling the clock against the Yellow Jackets this weekend.
Overall, the offense has averaged 36.5 points per game this season, tied for 25th best in the country, and fifth amongst ACC foes. The offense has been a strength of the program since adding players like Mensah and Barkate through the transfer portal and winning recruiting battles like Sheppard's.
Penalties have been an issue for the Blue Devils this season. They averaged seven penalties and 73.3 yards in penalties per game.
They have been more penalized than their opponents in four of their six games so far. Duke's 42 penalties for 440 yards, which is the 15th most in the nation, have hurt them at times this season.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.