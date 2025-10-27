Duke Fans Should Take Note After Miami Beats Stanford
The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Stanford Cardinal soundly, 42-7, after a lethargic first half on Saturday night.
It took the Hurricanes nearly the entire first half to score a touchdown, as Carson Beck connected with CJ Daniels on a fade route with 1:15 remaining in the first half.
From that point forward, Miami had full control of the game, scoring 21 points in the third quarter, and giving themselves a comfortable 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in ACC play, joining four other teams with a one-loss record leading into Week 10.
With the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets strengthening their grip at the top of the standings after another dominant win, the second spot is seemingly up for grabs between five teams.
Let’s take a look at how the Hurricanes' victory on Saturday night affects the Duke Blue Devils moving forward into the latter half of the 2025 season.
What Does Miami’s Win Mean for Duke?
Entering Week 9, the Hurricanes had only played in two conference games and were coming off a 24-21 loss to the Louisville Cardinals last Friday.
It was a prime bounce-back spot for Miami and Beck, who threw four interceptions in last week’s loss. This game was not a true test for Miami, as it opened as a 30.5-point favorite at home. That did not look like it would be the case at halftime, but the Hurricanes erupted for 35 points in the second half.
As for what this means for the Blue Devils, this is just another team entering a crowded competition for seemingly one spot. As alluded to earlier, Georgia Tech seems to have firm control of the ACC with a 5-0 record in conference play.
Unfortunately for Duke, the Hurricanes’ toughest matchup remaining is next week against the SMU Mustangs, who suffered a terrible road loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.
The Blue Devils cannot afford to lose another game this season, especially when considering the fact that Miami is the most talented team in the ACC with one of the most favorable schedules down the stretch.
It will be a shame if Duke is unable to qualify for the ACC Championship game because after assessing what transpired on Saturday, there is a legitimate argument that Darian Mensah is the best quarterback in the conference.
The sophomore quarterback deserves an opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff, but Duke will have to earn that bid as the season inches closer to the finish line.
