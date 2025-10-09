Duke’s Offense Improving Thanks to Standout Running Back
A team that is surprising a lot of people in the College Football world is the Duke Blue Devils. They have been one of the best teams in the ACC and are looking to keep it going. The Blue Devils are 4-2 on the season and are 3-0 in conference play.
That is big for this Duke program that is looking to do something special this season. They are off to a good start this season and looking for more. They are coming off a good win on the West Coast, and it was one that they needed.
They are on a bye week and are getting ready for a showdown with another good ACC team in Georgia Tech. They are ranked No. 13 in college football, and the Blue Devils are looking to take them down.
This matchup could have major play when it comes down to who makes the ACC Championship game. Duke will get the chance to have an extra week to prepare for this game, and they need to make sure they do everything in their power to make sure they are ready for this battle.
The Blue Devils have been led by their offense this season. And a major part of that is running back Nate Sheppard. He has been a workhorse for the offense this season. The offense is leaning on him when they need it, and he is answering the call.
Nate Sheppard
- “We just came out and executed,” Sheppard said, matter-of-factly, after the game. “We came out and did our job and that’s what happened.”
- "While the headliner, Sheppard, also received an honor: ACC running back of the week, an award won by teammate Anderson Castle the week before after his three touchdowns in the win over N.C. State," said Chip Alexander of The Charlotte Observer.
- "Sheppard also was named ACC rookie of the week, and offensive tackle Brian Parker II was the ACC offensive lineman of the week and the highest-rated tackle nationally by Pro Football Focus last week."
- “Dawg,” said Duke offensive tackle Bruno Fina. “One word, he’s a dawg. “He’s super mature for a freshman. I mean, he just gets it done. He sees the play develop, he hits the hole, he’s patient. I mean, for us he’s everything you want in a running back.”
Moving forward, Sheppard is looking to improve and help this team in any way he can. He is looking to become one of the best backs in college football, and he is making a lot of noise.