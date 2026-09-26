Manny Diaz's Big Words on Duke's Nate Sheppard Outline Stardom

The Duke football program has been one of the more pleasant early surprises in college football this season.

Head coach Manny Diaz has his program off to a 3-0 start after Duke wasn't generally expected to do much before the campaign began. Once again, Diaz and his staff are maximizing the roster's talent and exceeding expectations.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has been led by superstar running back Nate Sheppard, who is turning into one of the best players in college football. He might be the most valuable player in the country, as so much of Duke's offensive success revolves around him.

Amid an elite start to the year, Diaz gave Sheppard his flowers.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Has Big Praise for Nate Sheppard

Sheppard is no longer an emerging star; he's just a superstar. It's interesting that the sophomore has broken onto the scene and has probably exceeded most people's expectations. However, we probably should've known, given his elite production as a rookie at Duke.

The former 3-star recruit began the 2025 season low on the depth chart, but it didn't take long for him to completely take over the Blue Devils' backfield. As a freshman, Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7).

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammates against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After entering his sophomore season as the focal point, he's been dominant. Sheppard currently leads the nation in rushing yards (528), while averaging 6.4 yards per carry and accounting for eight of Duke's 11 receiving and rushing touchdowns. Sheppard is one of three FBS running backs over the last three seasons to rush for 100 yards in three straight first halves, along with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and UCF's RJ Harvey, both in 2024.

Sheppard is also the first ACC back to accomplish that since Boston College's AJ Dillon in 2017.

It's no secret anymore that Sheppard is one of the most talented backs in college football, and Diaz had some heavy praise for his former 3-star gem.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs onto the field before the start of the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The level he's playing at right now is as good as any running back that I've ever seen," Diaz said on ACC Network. "Of all the places I've been or all the people who I've had to defend. His contact balance, his ability to break tackles, but his acceleration in and out of holes and to be able to hit home runs."

"The best stat about Nate is everyone knows to stop Duke you got to stop No. 20, and he's had 100 yards at halftime in all three games."

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Has Been Unstoppable

Diaz couldn't have put it any better. Through Duke's first three games of the season, he's been quite literally unstoppable.

As ACC play ramps up, it will be interesting to watch how Diaz and Co. navigate the fact that every opponent will center its defensive game plan around stopping Sheppard. No team has managed to successfully do that so far.

Sheppard is leading the charge for a Blue Devils squad that is in the mix at the top of the ACC once again. Duke is one of four ACC clubs to start the year with a 3-0 record.

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