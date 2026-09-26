Biggest Winners From Duke Football's Win Over William & Mary
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils cruised to a 62-7 victory at Wallace Wade Stadium over William & Mary on Saturday. Duke is now 4-0 for the second time under head coach Manny Diaz.
We didn't exactly learn all that much about the Blue Devils today, but it was a good opportunity for some of the team's stars to get some extra rest before the program heads into the bye.
Superstar running back Nate Sheppard tallied 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries, which is ironically his worst outing of the 2026 campaign. Nonetheless, it was a good chance for some of the guys lower on the depth chart to see some extended time.
Duke was once again firing on all cylinders in Week 4. It's pretty tough to find any losers from this one, but let's go through some of the biggest winners from the Blue Devils' victory over the Tribe.
QB Dan Mahan
Starting quarterback Walker Eget completed 16-of-22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns before redshirt freshman Dan Mahan came in to relieve him. In his first extended collegiate action, Mahan looked the part.
The Burlington, NC native completed 6-of-7 passes for 126 yards and three touchdown passes. Granted, it was against an FCS opponent, but Mahan looked smooth and comfortable. He probably won't get much more time on the field in 2026 as long as Eget stays healthy, but Duke looks set at the quarterback spot down the road.
Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, Kavon Simmons, CJ Givers, Jared Richardson, Brody Keefe
All of these guys have something in common: they all scored their first touchdowns as members of the Duke football program against William & Mary. Both Moore and Keefe made fantastic catches for their scores, and for Keefe, it was a heck of a first catch of your collegiate career.
The Blue Devils aired out some more deep balls in the lopsided victory and got to experiment with the offense a bit. Duke's quarterbacks connected with double-digit receivers on Saturday, and most of them reaped the benefits.
Second-Half Defense
Again, the level of competition matters, but the Blue Devils were once again dominant on the defensive side of the ball in the second half. Duke held the Tribe scoreless through the final three quarters and has allowed a combined six points to opponents in the second half of games this season.
The Blue Devils now head into the bye week riding a ton of momentum. Duke's next contest will be on the road against Georgia Tech on Oct. 10.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine