What I'm Watching Closely During Duke Football Fall Camp

The Duke Blue Devils are the reigning ACC Champions heading into the 2026 college football season, but they go into fall camp with lower expectations. It is something head coach Manny Diaz is used to entering his third year in Durham.

Diaz is looking to add a record third consecutive nine-win season for the Blue Devils as the program continues its resurgence under two different coaches. While they may not return to Charlotte to defend their conference crown, fall camp will show us a little more of what we could expect from Duke in 2026. Here are three items I will be watching closely during camp as we head into the final stretch of the offseason.

Walker Eget's Fit in Duke's Offense

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget is being put in a tough spot after a dramatic transfer portal for the Blue Devils, during which they lost Darian Mensah to Miami, leading to a lawsuit and settlement. The San Jose State transfer quarterback takes a big step up in competition from the lower Group of Five to a Power Four conference, and his fit in Jonathan Brewer's offense will be fascinating to see this fall.

During camp, I'm looking to see how the chemistry evolves between him, tight end Jeremiah Hasley, running back Nate Sheppard, and new pass-catchers Javen Nicholas (Charlotte) and Jared Richardson (Penn). The sooner things click, the more efficient the offense can become early in the season, despite numerous changes.

The Rise of Bryce Davis

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's highest-rated recruit in program history is expected to take the next step in a new starting role as a true sophomore. Davis was once a top-five edge rusher in the 2025 recruiting class, making him one of Durham's most intriguing defenders entering fall camp.

The former 4-star recruit has a chance to emerge as a force multiplier for the Blue Devils' defense. That type of ceiling is something that must be kept to lure more talent to the program, especially if Duke takes a step up defensively. Should Davis become a standout in camp, it could be an exciting year for the second-year edge rusher.

Duke's 2025 Recruiting Class

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz may have hit on gem after gem from his second recruiting class for Duke. Former 3-star tailback Nate Sheppard emerged as a top ACC running back as a true freshman, while rookies such as safety Andrew Pellicciotta , linebacker Bradley Gompers, and Davis all flashed during the Blue Devils' ACC title run. More second-year players, defensive lineman Bariate Kara and wide receiver Jaivon Solomon, are expected to have more significant roles on their respective sides of the ball.

This group could be special in 2026 with their expanded situations and roles. Their growth could mean the difference between making a bowl game and winning nine or 10 games this fall.