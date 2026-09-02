Duke Football Full 2026 Schedule: Dates, Times, Locations, Breakdowns
The Duke football program is just a few days away from kicking off its 2026 regular season.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will kick things off against Tulane as the Blue Devils look to defend their 2025 ACC Championship in a seemingly wide-open conference. With Week 1 just around the corner, here's a preview of the Blue Devils' entire 2026 regular-season slate.
Week 1: vs. Tulane
Date: Sept. 5
Time: 3:30 pm ET (ACC Network)
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
Week 2: at Illinois
Date: Sept. 12
Time: 3:30 pm ET (FS1)
Location: Gies Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Week 3: vs. Stanford
Date: Sept. 19
Time: 4:00 pm ET (The CW Network)
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
Week 4: vs. William & Mary
Date: Sept. 26
Time: 3:30 pm ET (ACC Network Extra)
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
*Week 5: Bye*
Week 6: at Georgia Tech
Date: Oct. 10
Time: TBD
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
Week 7: vs. North Carolina
Date: Oct. 17
Time: TBD
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
Week 8: at Virginia
Date: Oct. 23
Time: 7:00 pm ET (ESPN)
Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)
Week 9: vs. Boston College
Date: Oct. 31
Time: TBD
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
Week 10: at NC State
Date: Nov. 7
Time: TBD
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, NC)
Week 11: at No. 7 Miami
Date: Nov. 14
Time: TBD
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
Week 12: vs. Clemson
Date: Nov. 20
Time: 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
Week 13: at Wake Forest
Date: Nov. 28
Time: TBD
Location: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)
Dates To Watch
Duke is in an interesting situation heading into the year, given that the ACC feels pretty wide open. According to the ESPN College Football Power Index, the Blue Devils have the 10th-hardest schedule in the ACC; pretty manageable.
The beginning of the regular season will tell a lot about where this Duke team can go. With three of the four contests before the bye being very winnable for Diaz and Co., there's a real chance that Duke can enter the bye with a 3-1 record, or maybe even a 4-0 record if it can steal one on the road over the Fighting Illini.
It's the midseason point that will probably decide the ceiling for Duke. The three-game stretch against Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Virginia could go a lot of different ways, given how good UNC and UVA looked last weekend, but if Duke can secure one or two wins over that stretch, it can position itself well in the ACC standings.
With how poor NC State looked against Virginia last weekend, if the Wolfpack turn into one of the more disappointing teams in the league, that's another contest Duke can steal on the road. Miami and Clemson in back-to-back weeks could be a gauntlet, depending on how Dabo Swinney's club rebounds.
This is a favorable schedule for Duke in multiple ways, paving the way for eight or nine wins to be firmly in the realm of possibility in Year 3 under Diaz.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine