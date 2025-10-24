How Duke’s Strengths Held Up Against Georgia Tech
The Duke Blue Devils committed multiple uncharacteristic mistakes in their matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
It is even more frustrating realizing how Duke enforced their will on Georgia Tech early in the contest, but failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities to put the game away.
Moving forward into the bye week, let's take a look at some of the Blue Devils' strengths that were either proven right or disappointing factors in the end result of the game.
Creating Pressure on Opposing Quarterback
Before the game against Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils' defense was pressuring the quarterback at an extremely high rate.
Duke had accumulated 117 sacks and 22 pressures throughout the first six games of the season. Edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. accounted for 17 pressures and seven sacks during that span, leading the team in both categories.
That was not the case against Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets, as Duke totaled eight pressures, three quarterback hits, five hurries, and zero sacks. King's mobility limited the Blue Devils' chances in the pass rush, which ultimately led to Duke's demise in the second half.
It goes without saying that Anthony Jr. is the best pass rusher on the team, but when he blanked in every pressure category, it's a sign of how dominant Georgia Tech's offensive line was throughout the game.
Overall, Duke's defense produced a strong performance, but when a defensive front struggles to generate consistent pressure on an opposing quarterback, it becomes virtually impossible to win that game.
This is not an overwhelming concern, and the Blue Devils' pass rush should return to its normal state against the Clemson Tigers, who could be without quarterback Cade Klubnik in consecutive games.
Efficiency and Ball Security
The failure of expounding on these strengths correlated with Duke's struggles on Saturday, especially in the red zone.
The Blue Devils' offense averaged 36.5 points during their first six outings this season. That output was cut in half, as Duke only managed 18 points in a game where it should have scored 30+.
A fumble and botched snap in the first half left 10 points off the board, which would have given Duke a commanding and comfortable lead heading into halftime.
This game was not filled with turnovers, but the Blue Devils' lone turnover was monumental, as it instantly led to seven points for the Yellow Jackets, who were reeling on the first drive of the game.
