Duke’s Defensive Strengths Heading Into Bye Week

Duke's offense averaging north of 35 points per game could cause people to dismiss the Blue Devils defense, but it is quietly one of the better defenses in college football.

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18), cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) bring down Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18), cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) bring down Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Duke's offense has been lights out, scoring at least 38 points in four games this season, which has overshadowed the performance of the defense. However, the Blue Devils' defense is an underrated unit at the halfway point of the 2025 college football season.

When assessing Duke's success this season, the defense deserves its fair share of credit, as the team is currently 4-2 heading into the Week 7 bye.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrate Sheppard’s touchdown run against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Here are the impressive features of the Blue Devils defense, which could be sustainable to help Duke ascend into the College Football Playoff discussion.

Creating Pressure

A consistent formula to winning consistently at any level of football is dominating in the trenches along the offensive and defensive lines.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles away from pressure by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

While the Blue Devils' offensive line leaves a lot to be desired at times, the defensive line is a completely different story.

In the first six weeks of the season, Duke's pass rush has been dominant and has made opposing quarterbacks' jobs increasingly more difficult.

According to PFF, Duke has accumulated 117 pressures and 22 sacks. Edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. leads the team with 17 pressures and seven sacks, while winning off the line 11.3% of the time.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0), linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) and cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) celebrate a tackle by defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr.'s (7) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Regardless of if the secondary struggles in defending the pass at certain points of the game, a nagging pass rush can minimize those deficiencies. This is especially true when Duke can repeatedly get to the quarterback with its front four.

Winning the turnover battle

To win this pivotal aspect on a weekly basis, the defense has to be the forefront of successfully flipping the tides.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The combination of the offense only coughing up the ball seven times and the defense forcing 12 turnovers has proven to be a successful formula to winning football games.

The pass rush plays a major role in this department, as the pressure has forced quarterbacks out of their comfort zones, leading to dangerous throws into tight windows.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the warmups before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

The secondary has done a stellar job of taking advantage of those opportunities, securing eight interceptions through six games.

This includes three interceptions against California last Saturday. Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was under duress throughout the game, and he forced multiple ill-advised throws to blanketed receivers.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) celebrates his sack of California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Forcing two turnovers per game is most likely not sustainable throughout the season, but sometimes there is an outlier season where defenses find more luck in creating these opportunities. Aggressive and advantageous defenses have more success than defenses that are focused on executing a methodical and strict style.

