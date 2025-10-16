Duke and Georgia Tech Face Off in Coaching Duel
To compete in any sport, teams obviously need talent and personnel on the floor or field, but coaching is where the underlying advantage lies.
These two programs clearly have the coaching in place to make a significant push in the ACC and for a spot in the College Football Playoff later this season.
Duke's Manny Diaz
The Duke Blue Devils are led by head coach Manny Diaz, who is 13-6 in his first two seasons. Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are led by Brent Key, who is in his fourth season as the team's head coach. He took over as an interim in 2022.
Both coaches have success at other places and have taken that experience into their respective roles, playing a monumental part in turning these programs around.
With all that being said, which team has the edge in the coaching department? Let's take a look at this coaching battle and determine which side should feel more confident in their coaching staff.
Diaz has made it evident that he can make an impact everywhere he lands as a coordinator/head coach. When he was the defensive coordinator at Penn State, the Nittany Lions' defense was an elite unit.
Georgia Tech's Brent Key
The 51-year-old head coach has transferred that philosophy to Duke, as the Blue Devils boast one of the most underrated defenses in the nation. Diaz has shown he can change the culture and mindset in any program, which shows his adaptability and evolution as a head coach.
Key has also shown the ability to make a positive impact on his players and staff, which has helped Georgia Tech in recent memory. Since taking over in 2022, Key has led the Yellow Jackets to two winning seasons, which they had not accomplished since 2018, three victories against top 10-ranked opponents, and back-to-back bowl appearances.
It goes without saying that Key and this coaching staff have turned around a mostly afterthought of a program in recent memory to a legitimate ACC contender. The fact that Key has been present for this entire turnaround is significant, with the players and coaching staff believing in him because of his track record.
With all of that being said, the Duke Blue Devils should feel that they have the coaching edge. Especially in a game where they are at home with their fans behind them, Diaz should be able to use that to his advantage. Georgia Tech's coaching staff should not be written off, however.
