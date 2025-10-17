Duke Offensive Line Receives Midseason Honor
Quarterback Darian Mensah came to Duke to lead an explosive passing game in Durham alongside offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer.
The Tulane transfer has done just that, commanding one of the top scoring offenses in the country at 36.5 points per game this season. A good portion of that production has come from Mensah's arm talent and big plays downfield, as well as a growing ground attack in recent weeks.
While the stars with the ball in their hands with get the praise, the Duke offensive line is due its own share of credit as well.
The Award
The Blue Devils' big five up front were named to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll for their play this season. The Joe Moore Award is presented annually to the top offensive line unit in college football.
The trenches are anchored by tackle Brian Parker II, who received midseason All-American honors from multiple outlets. Parker's third season as a Blue Devil has been dominant from his right tackle position, earning a 93.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest among all qualified offensive linemen in the country.
The Duke offensive line has been consistent this season. Parker has been joined by senior Justin Pickett on the right side, while tackle Bruno Fina and Jordan Larsen hold down Mensah's blindside. Junior Matt Craycraft has been reliable from the center position, as well.
Since ACC play began, Duke's offense has been unstoppable. The line has bought Mensah time to lead the offense to the ACC's top scoring unit in conference play with 42.7 points per game.
The front five have been especially bruising on the ground, carving out 187.3 rushing yards a game for backs Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle. Sheppard has broken out as the lead back for the Duke offense thanks to strong play in the trenches.
Castle's six rushing scores since ACC play began lead all FBS running backs. The Blue Devils have been especially good in the running game in short-yardage spots and at the goal line.
The Duke line has allowed 12 sacks this season on Mensah, which isn't a staggering number, but the Blue Devils have yet to face a fearsome pass rush. Mensah was sacked three times by both NC State and Syracuse this season.
Georgia Tech could present some challenges this week, and with teams like Clemson and Virginia left on the schedule, both of which are among the best in the ACC at taking down quarterbacks, the protection is an area to watch moving forward.
