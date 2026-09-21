A month ago, winning nine games seemed like a pipe dream after the offseason the Duke Blue Devils had.

Fast forward to the upcoming Week 4 of college football, and the Blue Devils are sitting at 3-0 with impressive wins over Tulane, Illinois, and Stanford. Their remaining schedule is favorable moving forward, and the program is clicking at the right time. For the third year in a row, head coach Manny Diaz has Duke's path to success clear as day.

Duke Has College Football’s Best Running Back, Period

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils path to success runs through superstar running back Nate Sheppard. He is college football's best rusher through 3 games, without question, and continues to be the engine and immovable object that opposing defenses can't seem to slow down. Sheppard likely continues his big year with another terrific performance against William & Mary on Saturday, and by then, the nation could be on notice.

What Sheppard is doing is special, and his skill set is as such. The Blue Devils have rotated him and CJ Campbell in the backfield, but it is clear that their offense takes a step back at times when Sheppard is off the field. He is their ultimate weapon, and Duke could easily win nine games because of No. 20.

Duke Finding Other Ways To Win Outside of Sheppard

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Sheppard has been a constant success for the Blue Devils, the team is finding ways to win. Quarterback Walker Eget is slowly finding his groove, but the passing game overall has found success with tight end Jeremiah Hasley and wide receivers Jonah Burton, Jared Richardson, and Kavon Simmons. I've been genuinely impressed with what I have seen from this passing game, especially the offensive line, who have given Eget solid protection.

Defensively, it's the pass rush that has overwhelmed opponents as Duke finds its stride on this side of the ball. The linebackers are some of the best in the ACC, while the secondary continues to grow and make plays in both pass coverage and run support.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule looks favorable to Duke in more ways than one. They host William & Mary this weekend before a bye week, followed by a road trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech and a rivalry game against North Carolina. There is a real chance the Blue Devils could be 5-0 by Oct. 17 and 9-0 by their "revenge" game against Miami and Darian Mensah on Nov. 14.

Who would've thought that after losing Mensah and all of that talent to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, Duke would be in this unique position to have a terrific season because of their star running back and a team that is finding its groove in important areas? I certainly didn't, but I always thought it could be a possibility. Buyer beware: the Blue Devils are lurking.