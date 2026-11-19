The Duke Blue Devils and Clemson Tigers are on two different paths as the two ACC opponents face off on Friday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

It's been known that Clemson hasn't been the same team it once was during the 2010s, when it ruled the ACC with an iron fist and laid waste to every conference opponent and non-conference team it faced. Duke, on the other hand, is approaching an opportunity to win, at best, nine games for the third consecutive season under head coach Manny Diaz as the Blue Devils trend upwards.

However, as Friday night approaches, Duke's combination of high-end defensive play and abilities from Nate Sheppard gives them an opportunity to overwhelm the Tigers like never before.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson Hasn't Adapted to the Times

Before I started writing for Blue Devils On SI, I watched Clemson closely for years. What head coach Dabo Swinney built and established is something that any winning program would want: the expectation to win big every year and compete for conference and national championships.

The role this program played was something extraordinary, as it seemed to be the only one that could go toe-to-toe with Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide every year. Nothing compares to the great matchups these two teams had and the way they dominated college football in the 2010s.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates in front of the College Football National Championship trophy after the Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Monday, Jan. 7. BART BOATWRIGHT/greenville news | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The days of signing the big-time recruits and even the hidden gems, by the way of 3-stars and walk-ons, are over. Clemson cannot survive by not adapting to the age of the transfer portal and NIL. Even a small ACC program like Duke has adapted to the portal despite having a low NIL budget.

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I'd argue further that they're doing exactly what Clemson should be doing, but Swinney's stubbornness and ignorance toward change are what are holding the Tigers back from establishing "The Best is Standard" consistently.

That is why the last two seasons, including this year, have been a rude awakening, though Swinney will continue to preach his coaching record as long as he can. That is also why I believe Duke has a chance to overwhelm the Tigers as they've never been overwhelmed before in conference play.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Could Overwhelm Clemson

Duke's defense is one of the 15 best in the country, loaded with standout players at all three levels who have either been key underrated transfers or developed players within the Mike Elko-Diaz era. The offense has a handful of weapons that can cause damage on the perimeter, such as Jonah Burton, Jeremiah Hasley, and Javen Nicholas.

Clemson also hasn't faced a running back as good as Sheppard this season. He is the best running back in the sport and does things you see some of the NFL's best rushers do. It feels as though this has the makings of not just a Duke win, but a Clemson embarrassment at a level they've never had on the road or at home in conference play.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When was the last time we saw the Tigers get overwhelmed entirely by a conference opponent on their grass or on the road? It has been a long time, and I'd argue last week's 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech was just the beginning.

Diaz's Blue Devils are a better program than Swinney's Tigers at this juncture. That is as clear as day to me as I've ever seen. Things could get ugly quickly for Clemson without their top-two quarterbacks, and it could only lead to the beginning of the end for Dabo's tenure with the program.