Friday night is a showcase of two programs going in separate directions.

The Duke Blue Devils are trending upward as head coach Manny Diaz looks to punch in his third consecutive nine-win season since being hired three years ago, while former national champion head coach Dabo Swinney seems to be near the end as his Clemson Tigers have fallen well past the point of becoming championship contenders.

Duke has been the better team all season long, playing with more consistency, better defense, a respectable passing game, and superstar running back Nate Sheppard running roughshod across the college football landscape. Come Senior Night, the Blue Devils could make Swinney's life much harder.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Shouldn't Be Afriad of Clemson

By the way of pure talent or multiple standouts with pro potential, Clemson has Duke beat there by a good margin, as their defense has arguably the top cornerback duo in the ACC with Ashton Hampton and Elliot Washington II, the ACC's best linebacker in Sammy Brown, and one of the best edge rushers in Will Heldt.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Yet, Clemson may have their least talented team of the Swinney era, and it is showing this season as the Tigers fell to 2-7 Georgia Tech for one of the lowest points of Swinney's head-coaching career. The two-time national champion coach and multi-ACC champion will tell you all about his resume and then some. Duke won't fall for that, and there shouldn't be any fear of this version of the Tigers.

Diaz's program is better run at the moment than Clemson, and I'd argue Diaz is a better coach right now than Swinney. It says a lot about how well the former has done with Duke in the last three years compared to the latter in that same span, considering each team's expectations; one team has exceeded expectations each year, while the other continues to fail.

Nov 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Duke Can Beat Clemson

The Blue Devils face a Tigers offense in a horrific quarterback situation and putrid offensive line play, especially in pass protection, which has limited the ability of the talented wide receiver duo of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore to be high-end playmakers. That has Duke's defense licking their chops with a chance to shine against a former national powerhouse.

Sheppard has dominated any defense that he has faced, owing to the special gifts he possesses as a running back. Regardless of what Clemson does, it may not matter with Sheppard's skill set, who is on his way to being a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Doak Walker Award winner, at this rate.

A win for Duke would only continue to accelerate the calls for Clemson to find donors to take on portions of a potential $57 million buyout if the Tigers decide to begin a long-awaited new chapter. It may happen sooner rather than later, especially with another loss, and the Blue Devils have the team and coaching to get the job done under the lights in front of a packed Wallace Wade Stadium.