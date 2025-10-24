Darian Mensah Added To Elite Award Watch List
Duke is 4-3 and reeling from a humbling loss to undefeated Georgia Tech. Even into the bye week, there is a notable sense of "what could've been" surrounding the team after a couple of miscues in scoring range proved costly.
The loss was the first for the Blue Devils in conference play, and while it isn't a season-crushing blow, it does make their hunt for their first ACC Championship since 1989 much more difficult.
A fumble on the offense's first drive of the day resulted in a 95-yard scoop-and-score for the Yellow Jackets, and a botched hold on a field goal try haunted the Blue Devils in the later part of the game. 10 points that disappeared from the board felt big as Haynes King pulled away in the fourth quarter on the ground.
During Duke's second bye week, it's a chance for the team to reset and focus on doing all they can to stay in the hunt: win.
Duke's quarterback, however, is also getting some high praise during the week off. Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer has asked a lot of his sophomore quarterback, and so far, he has delivered.
Darian Mensah Added to Manning Award Watch List
Darian Mensah's stellar start to his time at Duke has landed him a spot on the Manning Award Watch List. He is one of 21 quarterbacks around the country to be added to the list midseason.
The Tulane transfer has been leaned heavily this season, as the Duke passing game has been instrumental in the program's wins this season. He has thrown for 2,211 yards and 17 touchdowns, both of which lead the ACC. Mensah is second in the country in passing yards behind only Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (2,376 yards).
Mensah has also done a good job of taking care of the football this season, tossing just two interceptions, while commanding the Duke offense to 33.9 points per game.
In less than a full season in the conference, Mensah has possibly established himself as the best the ACC has to offer. He has led the Blue Devils to a 3-1 start in conference play, matching and even surpassing preseason expectations, and has yet to have a truly awful game.
Miami's Carson Beck and Clemson's Cade Klubnik were the top quarterbacks during the preseason phase, but recent showings have allowed Mensah to rise.
The Manning Award is annually presented to the nation's top quarterback as voted on by various members of the media, and the quarterbacks it is named after: Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning.
Last season, Miami's Cam Ward won the award and became the top selection in the ensuing NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
Beck is the only other quarterback in the ACC added to the watch list alongside Mensah.Make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE