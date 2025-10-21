The Most Concerning Aspect of Duke's Struggles
A 27-18 home loss to the last undefeated team in the ACC has to sting. Georgia Tech's relentless ground attack was tied down as much as possible, but it finally broke through late in the game and led to a score less indicative of how close the game truly was.
Duke had plenty of opportunities to pull through, but a couple of costly plays in the red area cost the Blue Devils the points that might have led to a win on Saturday.
On Duke's first drive of the day, Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate were on fire, connecting for 71 yards on a drive that spanned nearly six minutes and 92 yards. The Blue Devils were one yard away from taking an early lead when everything flipped.
Mensah tried to pull the ball from running back Anderson Castle on a second-down option play, but he might have made his decision too late, as the ball got stuck in Castle's arms and then came loose in the backfield. Georgia Tech's Omar Daniels scooped it up and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown and deflating all the momentum the Blue Devils were building early on.
On their next possession, the Duke offense stalled in the red area again and came away with no points after a mishandled hold resulted in a turnover on downs on a field goal attempt.
It's fair to question offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's play-calling at times, but on Saturday, the Duke offense couldn't get out of its own way.
How Duke's Red Zone Offense Ranks
The Blue Devils' offense near the goal line this season has been all-or-nothing. 19 touchdowns from inside the opposing 20-yard line is good for fourth-most in the ACC. However, Duke is overall converting 77.4% of its red zone trips this season into points, which is second-worst in the conference and 111th in FBS.
It could have been the fact that it was a tough matchup, as well. The Yellow Jackets have allowed just 12 touchdowns in the red zone, two of which came from Duke on Saturday, and only allow scores on 73.9% of trips.
Mensah has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season in terms of driving his team down the field. There will be games like Saturday, where there are unexplainable miscues that derail drives, but when there aren't, can you count on the Blue Devils to find the end zone?
The Blue Devils are still among the highest scoring teams in the ACC during conference play, but the lack of a run game against the Yellow Jackets really put Mensah in a difficult spot as a passer. Georgia Tech knew, given the score and the lack of efficiency on the ground, that Mensah would be forced into the constant dropback game.
As good as he is, and as good as Duke has thrown the ball this year, that's not the offense they want to be.
Another bye week will allow the coaching staff to look over what went wrong, and some of the errors in the red zone could be solved by a more reliable running game. Whether that's loading the line with bigger packages or finding creative ways to get Castle and Nate Sheppard out wide, Duke needs to be more balanced in scoring positions.
Duke has 11 passing touchdowns from the red zone, showing they haven't run the offense well once the field shrinks. Hopefully a week off gives the offense some more power in the red area when they travel to Clemson.
