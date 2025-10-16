Blue Devil Country

Breaking Down Strengths in Duke–Georgia Tech Matchup

Which factor between Duke and Georgia Tech proved to be the difference in the game?

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) calls a play in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) calls a play in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke and Georgia Tech each possess immense strengths that can prove to be the difference maker in any given matchup.

When analyzing this game, it is evident that each team's strengths lie in multiple different departments, but which one will be the overwhelming factor that propels that team over the edge?

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Let's take a look at both teams' strengths and evaluate which one stands out over the rest.

Duke: Creating Pressure

One way to completely wreck an opposing offense's game plan is to generate consistent pass rush and overwhelm the quarterback.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles away from pressure by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Duke's pass rush, led by Vincent Anthony Jr., has accumulated 117 pressures and 22 sacks. Anthony Jr. accounts for 17 pressures and about a third of those sacks with seven through six games.

Haynes King's elusiveness can lead to a few missed sacks, but if the Blue Devils can create pressure regularly, it can be too much to overcome for Georgia Tech.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) celebrates with safety Terry Moore (1) after a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech: Running the Football

The Yellow Jackets will run the ball no matter the circumstances, and it is apparent when viewing the stats.

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to TeamRankings.com, Georgia Tech attempts 40.5 rushes per game, which is 24th in the entire country. That shows how dominant and overbearing Georgia Tech's offensive line can be when the running game catches fire.

If the Yellow Jackets meet that standard this week, it's probably a foretelling sign that things did not go well for Duke and its defense.

Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet during pregame activities before the start against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke: Offensive Firepower

Duke's offense, which is led by transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, is averaging 36.5 points per game through the first six games of the 2025 season.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) goes to throw the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

The offense is a complete unit, mixing the pass and run effectively to prevent the defense from catching a read on what the Blue Devils may be doing on a given play.

Mensah's ability to stay on schedule and deliver from the pocket is the driving force of this offense, and if he remains upright, he is going to dissect this Georgia Tech defense.

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech: Third Down Efficiency

Converting on third downs is something many teams find daunting. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, Georgia Tech is not one of those teams.

This season, the Yellow Jackets own a third-down conversion rate of 47.1%, which is one of the highest nationally.

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) hands the ball off to running back Trelain Maddox (22) against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If Duke continues its trend of struggling to force the opponent's offense off the field on third downs in this game, Georgia Tech could run away with this one.

Verdict: The greatest strength from either team is Georgia Tech's ability to run the football at will. Running the ball with consistent ease and effectiveness can mask Duke's premier pass rush.

