Breaking Down Strengths in Duke–Georgia Tech Matchup
Duke and Georgia Tech each possess immense strengths that can prove to be the difference maker in any given matchup.
When analyzing this game, it is evident that each team's strengths lie in multiple different departments, but which one will be the overwhelming factor that propels that team over the edge?
Let's take a look at both teams' strengths and evaluate which one stands out over the rest.
Duke: Creating Pressure
One way to completely wreck an opposing offense's game plan is to generate consistent pass rush and overwhelm the quarterback.
Duke's pass rush, led by Vincent Anthony Jr., has accumulated 117 pressures and 22 sacks. Anthony Jr. accounts for 17 pressures and about a third of those sacks with seven through six games.
Haynes King's elusiveness can lead to a few missed sacks, but if the Blue Devils can create pressure regularly, it can be too much to overcome for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech: Running the Football
The Yellow Jackets will run the ball no matter the circumstances, and it is apparent when viewing the stats.
According to TeamRankings.com, Georgia Tech attempts 40.5 rushes per game, which is 24th in the entire country. That shows how dominant and overbearing Georgia Tech's offensive line can be when the running game catches fire.
If the Yellow Jackets meet that standard this week, it's probably a foretelling sign that things did not go well for Duke and its defense.
Duke: Offensive Firepower
Duke's offense, which is led by transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, is averaging 36.5 points per game through the first six games of the 2025 season.
The offense is a complete unit, mixing the pass and run effectively to prevent the defense from catching a read on what the Blue Devils may be doing on a given play.
Mensah's ability to stay on schedule and deliver from the pocket is the driving force of this offense, and if he remains upright, he is going to dissect this Georgia Tech defense.
Georgia Tech: Third Down Efficiency
Converting on third downs is something many teams find daunting. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, Georgia Tech is not one of those teams.
This season, the Yellow Jackets own a third-down conversion rate of 47.1%, which is one of the highest nationally.
If Duke continues its trend of struggling to force the opponent's offense off the field on third downs in this game, Georgia Tech could run away with this one.
Verdict: The greatest strength from either team is Georgia Tech's ability to run the football at will. Running the ball with consistent ease and effectiveness can mask Duke's premier pass rush.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE