Offensive Grades Are In For Duke's Week 8 Loss

The Blue Devils loss was filled with missed opportunities, but the offense still had a number of big performances.

Logan Brown

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Statistically big performances don't mean a whole lot when the team can't pull through for a win, but the Duke offense can still walk away with its heads held high after a big day through the air.

The Blue Devils fell 27-18 at home against Georgia Tech, who bumped up five spots to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll with the win. The back-and-forth affair was ultimately decided by a big fourth quarter from the Yellow Jackets' offense and an offense miscue on the first drive for Duke.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The loss will lower postseason expectations for Duke fans, as well as the rest of the country, but a few Blue Devils still stood out. Here are the top five offensive performers according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 30 snaps).

5. RG Justin Pickett

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Pickett and the offensive line did a fine job protecting Darian Mensah in the loss. The quarterback was sacked twice, but otherwise was given plenty of time to create and throw for a career day.

Pickett has been a key part of the success that the Duke offensive line has had this season, forming a strong connection to right tackle Brian Parker II that has given team's troubling rushing the passer.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Pickett earned an overall grade of 66.4, with a pass blocking grade of 88.5 and a run blocking grade of 60.6.

4. TE Landen King

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Landen King (0) catches the ball and celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

King had a quiet day, but still caught a 20-yard touchdown from Mensah at the end of the first half to tie the game going into the break. The 6-foot-5 tight end was primarily on the field for passing downs, but made some great blocks in the ground game as well.

According to PFF, King had a 71.4 overall grade, with 65.4 receiving grade and a 80.1 run blocking grade.

3. RB Nate Sheppard

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) high steps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The true freshman tailback entered with big expectations given his recent impressive stretch and Georgia Tech's poor run defense. However, Sheppard didn't pop a big run in the game, and the pass-heavy approach relegated him to short yardage spots and more blocking assignments

Sheppard finished the day with 50 rushing yards on 15 carries, but his longest carry of the day only went for nine yards. He also caught four passes for 30 yards.

According to PFF, Sheppard also earned an overall grade of 71.4, with a 74.0 rushing grade, a 64.6 receiving grade, and a 57.5 pass blocking grade.

2. QB Darian Mensah

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Even in a losing, Mensah found ways to exciting Duke fans with a big day. He completed 72.6% of his passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns. The game plan from the jump was having Mensah push the ball outside of the numbers and moving the offense quickly.

A fumble on a read option at the goal line turned into a Georgia Tech touchdown to start the day, which is really the only blemish on his Saturday outing. Otherwise, he kept Duke in the game and looked like the best player on the field.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Mensah earned an overall grade of 76.4, with a passing grade of 84.5.

1. WR Cooper Barkate

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Barkate has had some impressive performances this season, but Saturday's might have been the best. He set career-highs in targets (16), receptions (13), and yards (172) in the loss, as Mensah targeted him from the start. The Harvard transfer had four catches for 71 yards alone on the first drive of the game.

Nov 30, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Barkate had an 87.3 overall grade, 17th best among all receivers in college football this week. He also had a receiving grade of 85.0 and a run blocking grade of 72.9.

