Offensive Grades Are In For Duke's Week 8 Loss
Statistically big performances don't mean a whole lot when the team can't pull through for a win, but the Duke offense can still walk away with its heads held high after a big day through the air.
The Blue Devils fell 27-18 at home against Georgia Tech, who bumped up five spots to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll with the win. The back-and-forth affair was ultimately decided by a big fourth quarter from the Yellow Jackets' offense and an offense miscue on the first drive for Duke.
The loss will lower postseason expectations for Duke fans, as well as the rest of the country, but a few Blue Devils still stood out. Here are the top five offensive performers according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 30 snaps).
5. RG Justin Pickett
Pickett and the offensive line did a fine job protecting Darian Mensah in the loss. The quarterback was sacked twice, but otherwise was given plenty of time to create and throw for a career day.
Pickett has been a key part of the success that the Duke offensive line has had this season, forming a strong connection to right tackle Brian Parker II that has given team's troubling rushing the passer.
According to PFF, Pickett earned an overall grade of 66.4, with a pass blocking grade of 88.5 and a run blocking grade of 60.6.
4. TE Landen King
King had a quiet day, but still caught a 20-yard touchdown from Mensah at the end of the first half to tie the game going into the break. The 6-foot-5 tight end was primarily on the field for passing downs, but made some great blocks in the ground game as well.
According to PFF, King had a 71.4 overall grade, with 65.4 receiving grade and a 80.1 run blocking grade.
3. RB Nate Sheppard
The true freshman tailback entered with big expectations given his recent impressive stretch and Georgia Tech's poor run defense. However, Sheppard didn't pop a big run in the game, and the pass-heavy approach relegated him to short yardage spots and more blocking assignments
Sheppard finished the day with 50 rushing yards on 15 carries, but his longest carry of the day only went for nine yards. He also caught four passes for 30 yards.
According to PFF, Sheppard also earned an overall grade of 71.4, with a 74.0 rushing grade, a 64.6 receiving grade, and a 57.5 pass blocking grade.
2. QB Darian Mensah
Even in a losing, Mensah found ways to exciting Duke fans with a big day. He completed 72.6% of his passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns. The game plan from the jump was having Mensah push the ball outside of the numbers and moving the offense quickly.
A fumble on a read option at the goal line turned into a Georgia Tech touchdown to start the day, which is really the only blemish on his Saturday outing. Otherwise, he kept Duke in the game and looked like the best player on the field.
According to PFF, Mensah earned an overall grade of 76.4, with a passing grade of 84.5.
1. WR Cooper Barkate
Barkate has had some impressive performances this season, but Saturday's might have been the best. He set career-highs in targets (16), receptions (13), and yards (172) in the loss, as Mensah targeted him from the start. The Harvard transfer had four catches for 71 yards alone on the first drive of the game.
According to PFF, Barkate had an 87.3 overall grade, 17th best among all receivers in college football this week. He also had a receiving grade of 85.0 and a run blocking grade of 72.9.
