Blue Devil Country

What Duke Needs to Do on Defense to Beat Georgia Tech

The Blue Devils' defense has been a monumental reason for the team's success this season. What must that unit do if Duke wants to win against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) celebrates a tackle against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) celebrates a tackle against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
This upcoming week is the most important game of the Duke Blue Devils' season, as the surprise ACC contenders host 12th-ranked Georgia Tech on Saturday.

While the Blue Devils were on their bye week this past weekend, Georgia Tech defeated Virginia Tech soundly, 35-20. The result applied an abundance of pressure on Duke, as the Yellow Jackets joined Virginia and Duke atop the ACC standings.

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There are several keys to this ACC tilt on both sides of the ball, but let's focus on what Duke's defense must orchestrate if the Blue Devils want to end up with a much-needed victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment box during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Successfully get off the field on third downs

Duke's defense has found success in multiple facets this season, including creating turnovers and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks every week. However, one area that could be the downfall of this unit is the defense's lack of ability to force opposing offenses off the field in third-down situations.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles away from pressure by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' defense is allowing their opponents to convert 42.8% on third downs, which ranks 87th in the country. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is successfully moving the chains on third down 47.1% of the time in those instances. That combination could prove to be disastrous for Duke if that trend continues to be the case on Saturday.

Force Georgia Tech's quarterback Haynes King to throw

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Haynes King has been a serviceable quarterback this season, but he is not the traditional quarterback who can carry the team with his arm.

In five games played, King has completed 94-of-132 pass attempts (71.2%) for 971 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Steady numbers, but nothing worth writing home about. The senior quarterback is a typical game manager, averaging 194.2 passing yards per game, while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt.

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One way that Duke can improve its third-down defense and force King to play out of his comfort zone is to consistently win on first and second downs. Finding success on the early downs could force Georgia Tech to convert on longer third downs.

The Yellow Jackets are converting a ton of these third downs solely because the yardage and distance have been more than manageable.

For any quarterback who struggles to complete passes when everyone on the field and stadium knows it's a must-pass situation, the most effective way of exploiting that weakness is to force that signal caller into those scenarios consistently.

Sep 24, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on the turf before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Duke won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

