Why Duke's Luke Mergott Could Be Blueprint for 2026 Success

The Duke Blue Devils may be the reigning ACC football champions, but they face plenty of uncertainties across the program after losing plentiful talent on both sides of the ball. If you want to think positively, they have maintained a level of roster retention. Yet, concerns lie on the defensive side.

Last year, Duke finished 96th in points allowed per game despite being an opportunistic defense. The Blue Devils had 24 takeaways in 2025, showing that they weren't shy about making plays when it mattered most, and WILL linebacker Luke Mergott seemed to be the one making those types of plays. For the redshirt junior from Stephen Decatur, game-winning plays like the interception to clinch the ACC title could be the blueprint for defensive success in 2026.

Mergott's Playmaking Ability Critical for Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) helps defend to end the game in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a way, this was a happy accident for Mergott, who didn't make his first start until Week 5 against Syracuse after Nick Morris went down with an injury for the rest of the campaign. While it took him some time to get his feet under him, Mergott made plays throughout the season, recovering a pair of fumbles and two interceptions. He quickly became one of the top players on the Blue Devils' defense under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke.

Mergott will be a starter this season alongside Morris and redshirt junior Kendall Johnson, forming a trio at linebacker that looks to be one of the best in the ACC in 2026. Mergott makes most of his plays from the WILL position, allowing him to roam more freely at the second level while matching up against tight ends and running backs. In his first full season as a starter, he'll have a chance to make some noise with one eye on the NFL in 2027 or 2028.

Mergott's Upside Gives Duke Chance for Improvement

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) controls the ball around Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mergott isn't this blue-chip player who will dominate the college football landscape, but he is a quality starter with room to grow. There is so much to like from a playmaking aspect about Mergott that this is where he'll thrive this season, as he came in clutch on a handful of occasions for the Blue Devils. Now in a bigger role, I expect him to continue to grow with each rep on the field.

As the Blue Devils set their roster for the 2026 season, Mergott remains one of their key defenders and will have to step up when it matters most. Expectations are higher this time around, but this is a player who seems capable of the challenge.