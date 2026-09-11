Duke Football Injury Report Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
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The Duke Blue Devils will face their first Power Conference foe of the 2026 regular season this weekend.
Duke will travel to Champaign to take on Illinois, out of the Big Ten, on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET.
Last season, Illinois came to Wallace Wade Stadium in early September and walked away with a convincing 45-19 victory.
Head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils can put the rest of the ACC on notice with a big-time road win over the Fighting Illini. Both clubs look very different from what they did a year ago, and Duke showed some signs of improvement from 2025 in several areas against Tulane.
Here is the current injury report for some key Blue Devils heading into Week 2.
Is Javen Nicholas Suiting Up Against Illinois?
Charlotte transfer wide receiver Javen Nicholas joined the Duke program, expected to be one of the top wideouts on the roster. He tallied 60 receptions for 740 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, leading a 1-11 49ers squad in all of those categories.
About an hour and change before Duke kicked off the regular season against Tulane, Nicholas was ruled out for undisclosed reasons. Diaz provided an update on Wednesday on his potential availability this weekend.
“Javen’s still working to get back. Our trainers have not ruled him out yet. Everybody that played against Tulane should be fine for Illinois," Diaz said.
The Blue Devils had a lackluster debut in the passing game, with the unit totaling 13 receptions for 131 yards and zero touchdowns. Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton, who was listed as a co-starter with Nicholas in Duke's first depth chart, was the team's leading receiver against the Green Wave, notching three catches for 38 yards.
Diaz and Co. would certainly like to have Nicholas back sooner rather than later.
Micah Sahakian and Kimari Robinson
Offensive lineman Micah Sahakian and cornerback Kimari Robinson were both out against Tulane. Sahakian probably would not have been expected to see the field had he been healthy, but Robinson's absence is one to monitor with so many new faces in the secondary.
“Anyone who missed Tulane — except for the long-term guys, there’s nobody who’s out for Illinois yet. We’re still hopeful to get our full allotment of guys," Diaz also said.
It seems like the Blue Devils are fairly healthy heading into a Week 2 contest with an opportunity to make some noise around the ACC.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine