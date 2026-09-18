Duke Football Injury Report: Key Transfer Addition Could Make Debut
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The Duke football program will begin league play against Stanford at home this weekend.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are once again overachieving early in a season when the Blue Devils weren't widely expected to make that much national noise. However, after a quality road victory over Illinois, the club will need to stay grounded and take care of business at home.
Stanford looks like one of the bottom-tier teams in the ACC this season, but still could present a challenge for the Blue Devils at home. Take "trap game" as heavily or as lightly as you'd like, but Duke has to execute to keep this hot start going.
Overall, the Blue Devils haven't dealt with a ton of major injuries over the first two weeks. Here's the initial injury report ahead of Week 3.
Duke Players Ruled Out vs. Stanford
- QB Lawrence Gardner
- WR Qeanu Johnson
- OL Kai Jacobowitz
- OL Reagan McCranie
- OL Roman Fina
Analysis: There isn't too much to discuss here in terms of major pieces who will sit out against the Cardinal, which is obviously a big plus.
Duke Players Doubtful vs. Stanford
- CB Kimari Robinson
Analysis: Montana transfer Kyon Loud and Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers seem to be emerging as the Blue Devils' starting cornerbacks and have played well in those roles. Returner Landan Callahan has also seen some time, and Northwestern transfer Evan Smith made one of the biggest plays of the game against Illinois.
Robinson has yet to play this season, and it doesn't look like that time will come in Week 3. Duke looks set at cornerback with the personnel it has available, but it's a tough blow for Robinson and his chances of eventually starting.
Duke Players Questionable vs. Stanford
- S DaShawn Stone
- S Brady Winter
- OL Micah Sahakian
Analysis: DaShawn Stone is the name that sticks out here. The returner has notched nine total tackles so far this season but is one of the most important secondary pieces for Duke. Ideally, he can still take the field on Saturday.
Duke Players Probable vs. Stanford
- WR Javen Nicholas
Analysis: This is a big deal for the Blue Devils, as the Charlotte transfer will make his awaited debut for Duke.
Shortly before the Blue Devils kicked off the 2026 regular season against Tulane, Nicholas was ruled out for undisclosed reasons. He has missed the team's first two games this season.
Heading into the year, Nicholas and Penn transfer Jared Richardson seemed widely regarded as the pair set to take over Duke's top wide receiver duties after the program lost its top three wideouts from last year. Through two games, Nicholas and Richardson have combined for a grand total of zero catches.
Nicholas is a talented deep threat who will provide a new element to this Duke offense. Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton has done a fantastic job filling Nicholas' duties in his absence, leading the Blue Devils in receiving in both of their games this season. Nonetheless, getting Nicholas back in the lineup is a big deal for Diaz and Co. ahead of the league opener.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine