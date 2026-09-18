Duke Football Injury Report: Key Transfer Addition Could Make Debut

The Duke football program will begin league play against Stanford at home this weekend.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are once again overachieving early in a season when the Blue Devils weren't widely expected to make that much national noise. However, after a quality road victory over Illinois, the club will need to stay grounded and take care of business at home.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) poses the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanford looks like one of the bottom-tier teams in the ACC this season, but still could present a challenge for the Blue Devils at home. Take "trap game" as heavily or as lightly as you'd like, but Duke has to execute to keep this hot start going.

Overall, the Blue Devils haven't dealt with a ton of major injuries over the first two weeks. Here's the initial injury report ahead of Week 3.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Players Ruled Out vs. Stanford

QB Lawrence Gardner

WR Qeanu Johnson

OL Kai Jacobowitz

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) tackles Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Reagan McCranie

OL Roman Fina

Analysis: There isn't too much to discuss here in terms of major pieces who will sit out against the Cardinal, which is obviously a big plus.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duke Players Doubtful vs. Stanford

CB Kimari Robinson

Analysis: Montana transfer Kyon Loud and Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers seem to be emerging as the Blue Devils' starting cornerbacks and have played well in those roles. Returner Landan Callahan has also seen some time, and Northwestern transfer Evan Smith made one of the biggest plays of the game against Illinois.

Robinson has yet to play this season, and it doesn't look like that time will come in Week 3. Duke looks set at cornerback with the personnel it has available, but it's a tough blow for Robinson and his chances of eventually starting.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Players Questionable vs. Stanford

S DaShawn Stone

S Brady Winter

OL Micah Sahakian

Analysis: DaShawn Stone is the name that sticks out here. The returner has notched nine total tackles so far this season but is one of the most important secondary pieces for Duke. Ideally, he can still take the field on Saturday.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Players Probable vs. Stanford

WR Javen Nicholas

Analysis: This is a big deal for the Blue Devils, as the Charlotte transfer will make his awaited debut for Duke.

Shortly before the Blue Devils kicked off the 2026 regular season against Tulane, Nicholas was ruled out for undisclosed reasons. He has missed the team's first two games this season.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the year, Nicholas and Penn transfer Jared Richardson seemed widely regarded as the pair set to take over Duke's top wide receiver duties after the program lost its top three wideouts from last year. Through two games, Nicholas and Richardson have combined for a grand total of zero catches.

Nicholas is a talented deep threat who will provide a new element to this Duke offense. Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton has done a fantastic job filling Nicholas' duties in his absence, leading the Blue Devils in receiving in both of their games this season. Nonetheless, getting Nicholas back in the lineup is a big deal for Diaz and Co. ahead of the league opener.