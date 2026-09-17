Latest Revelation Speaks Volumes on Duke Football's Manny Diaz

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz has been incredibly successful during his tenure in Durham.

In his first two seasons, Diaz generated an 18-9 overall record, which includes two nine-win campaigns in a row, and he delivered the Blue Devils' first ACC Championship since 1989 last year.

The Duke program has transitioned seamlessly from Mike Elko to Diaz, and Duke's head coach is overachieving once again in 2026. Coming off a quality road victory against Illinois last Saturday, the Blue Devils are 2-0 heading into a wide-open ACC.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Manny Diaz Has Overachieved Every Step of the Way

Duke was one of the transfer portal's biggest victims this offseason, and it understandably raised questions and doubts about the program heading into the year. The Blue Devils lost several key contributors on both sides of the ball and replaced them with many unproven newcomers via the portal or with returners who didn't see much playing time.

However, in both of Diaz's first two seasons, Duke wasn't expected to do much on a national scale heading into the year. In both of those years, Diaz and his staff have overachieved and gotten the most out of the talent on their roster.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This new revelation makes that much more impressive. The Athletic recently released estimated budgets for all 68 Power Conference college football teams, and Duke was right at the bottom of the estimated $10 million range.

Take a look at the graph below. Duke is far below programs like Rutgers, Michigan State, Purdue, and Wake Forest - programs it has outdone over the last few years.

College football’s most carefully guarded secret is the amount of money flowing to the players on each roster.



So we reached out to 70 sources across the sport.



Estimated budgets for all 68 teams: https://t.co/MFwc0s1Nzy pic.twitter.com/SGEfei8jWt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 16, 2026

What Does This Say About Manny Diaz?

Above all, this shows just how elite a rate Diaz maximizes what he has on his roster. Obviously, Duke is known as a basketball school, with football coming second. In today's college sports landscape, NIL funds are an integral part of success. Despite the challenges Diaz and Co. have faced at Duke, he has kept the program thriving at the Power Conference level.

Transfer portal exits like Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate this offseason shed light on the fact that the Blue Devils are not a powerhouse in college football and seemingly struggle to compete with the big dogs for top players. Even so, the Blue Devils are competitive; that is an immense credit to Diaz and his staff over the last two years.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not a wild shock not to see Duke at the top of this graph, but seeing it at the very bottom shows just how valuable Diaz and his staff have been to this program. They have been nothing but successful for two years, and here they are in Year 3, making it happen again.

It's important that fans recognize just how vital Diaz has been to this program's success over the last few years, and that has come with challenges. Obviously, the hope is that Diaz is in Durham for the long haul, but it's crucial to recognize how elite he has been during his short tenure.