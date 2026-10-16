Duke Football Injury Report: Latest Updates and Potential Replacements

The Duke Blue Devils are facing one of their more significant injury reports ahead of a rivalry bout this weekend.

Duke (4-1, 1-1 ACC) will meet archrival North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium, looking to bounce back from its first loss of the 2026 season against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels are coming off a road win over Pittsburgh.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have looked like the better team throughout the first few weeks of the regular season, but Carolina has looked like a legit defensive team. However, both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels are dealing with a few significant injuries heading into the rivalry contest.

Here's the latest Duke injury report, and how Manny Diaz and his staff could potentially respond.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT vs. North Carolina

WR Jamien Little

WR Blake Rohrer

QB Lawrence Gardner

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell Jr. (0) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Qeanu Johnson

LB Elliott Schaper

K Cosme Salas

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Kai Jacobowitz

OL Reagan McCranie

OL Roman Fina

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) during a play in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, linebacker Elliott Schaper and starting kicker Cosme Salas were both ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season, two big blows for the Blue Devils' defense and special teams.

Freshman kicker Gavin Strange will step in for Salas, who went 1-for-2 on field goals against the Yellow Jackets last weekend. Strange nailed his first career attempt from 35 yards, but missed a game-tying field goal to send the contest to overtime from 33 yards. This is the second year in a row that Schaper has been sidelined due to a season-ending injury, and it's a depth hit to Duke's linebacker corps.

However, the linebacker position is one of the best on the team, and Duke still has heavy hitters in the room. Nick Morris Jr., Luke Mergott, Bradley Gompers, and Kendall Johnson have been impactful this season for Diaz and Co., though losing Schaper for the rest of the campaign certainly hurts.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QUESTIONABLE vs. North Carolina

RB Nate Sheppard

OL Matt Craycraft

CB Evan Smith

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Duke losing Sheppard would be a monumental blow, and it would be a huge test for this team if it had to operate offensively for an entire game without its superstar running back. Diaz and his staff will likely do whatever they can to make sure Sheppard can play this weekend, but if he can't, CJ Campbell and possibly freshman Jayvian Tanelus would step in as the lead backs.

Craycraft was a bit of a surprising addition to this week's injury report, and that would be a big loss for the offensive line. Walker Eget has only been sacked once this season, and Craycraft has been a consistent starter for the Blue Devils for years. If he can't go, 4-star freshman Sean Stover could step in.