Duke Football Friday Injury Report Features Multiple Key Absences
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The Duke football program is nearing the end of its successful 2026 campaign. It will wrap things up against No. 8 Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC) on Saturday.
College GameDay is headed to Winston-Salem, NC, for the first time since 2020 for a matchup that will feature one of college football's biggest risers of the season in Wake Forest and a true Heisman Trophy contender in Duke star running back Nate Sheppard. The Blue Devils have a chance to play a bit of potential College Football Playoff spoiler against the Demon Deacons this weekend.
Wake Forest has been utterly dominant through its conference slate, with its lone loss of the year coming against Miami. Across the Deacs' eight-game winning streak, they have scored over 30 points in all eight games, over 40 in six, and over 50 in four.
Before the Blue Devils' regular-season finale, they will be without a few key players.
Duke Football Friday Injury Report Ahead of Wake Forest Matchup
Duke Players Out vs. Wake Forest
S Patrick Smith-Young
WR Kavon Simmons
QB Terry Walker III
DE Kobe Smith
WR Qeanu Johnson
LB Elliott Schaper
LB Luke Mergott
K Cosme Salas
OL Cole Allen
OL Kai Jacobowitz
OL Reagan McCranie
OL Roman Fina
Duke Players Doubtful vs. Wake Forest
CB Kyon Loud
Duke Without a Few Key Players
Duke star linebacker Luke Mergott was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier this week after suffering an injury in the Blue Devils' loss to Clemson last weekend. Mergott ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 42. Defensive end Kobe Smith has also been ruled out, who has notched 20 total tackles and four sacks on the year.
Cornerback Kyon Loud, arguably the Blue Devils' best cornerback this season, will likely miss his second straight contest. Duke's key absences in this game mainly come on the defensive side of the ball, but Manny Diaz's squad will have to be stout defensively to take down a feisty Demon Deacons club.
Duke has been one of the best defensive teams in college football this season. Despite currently being amid a two-game losing streak, the Blue Devils have shown the ability to perform at a high level. Diaz and Co. won't make a repeat appearance in the ACC Championship Game, and a bowl game appearance is already locked in for the program, but Duke can still end the regular season with a marquee win on the road.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine