The Duke football program is nearing the end of its successful 2026 campaign. It will wrap things up against No. 8 Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC) on Saturday.

College GameDay is headed to Winston-Salem, NC, for the first time since 2020 for a matchup that will feature one of college football's biggest risers of the season in Wake Forest and a true Heisman Trophy contender in Duke star running back Nate Sheppard. The Blue Devils have a chance to play a bit of potential College Football Playoff spoiler against the Demon Deacons this weekend.

Wake Forest has been utterly dominant through its conference slate, with its lone loss of the year coming against Miami. Across the Deacs' eight-game winning streak, they have scored over 30 points in all eight games, over 40 in six, and over 50 in four.

Before the Blue Devils' regular-season finale, they will be without a few key players.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football Friday Injury Report Ahead of Wake Forest Matchup

Duke Players Out vs. Wake Forest

S Patrick Smith-Young

WR Kavon Simmons

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back for a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Terry Walker III

DE Kobe Smith

WR Qeanu Johnson

LB Elliott Schaper

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Juju Preston (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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LB Luke Mergott

K Cosme Salas

OL Cole Allen

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Kai Jacobowitz

OL Reagan McCranie

OL Roman Fina

Duke Players Doubtful vs. Wake Forest

CB Kyon Loud

Duke Without a Few Key Players

Duke star linebacker Luke Mergott was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier this week after suffering an injury in the Blue Devils' loss to Clemson last weekend. Mergott ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 42. Defensive end Kobe Smith has also been ruled out, who has notched 20 total tackles and four sacks on the year.

Cornerback Kyon Loud, arguably the Blue Devils' best cornerback this season, will likely miss his second straight contest. Duke's key absences in this game mainly come on the defensive side of the ball, but Manny Diaz's squad will have to be stout defensively to take down a feisty Demon Deacons club.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) during a play in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has been one of the best defensive teams in college football this season. Despite currently being amid a two-game losing streak, the Blue Devils have shown the ability to perform at a high level. Diaz and Co. won't make a repeat appearance in the ACC Championship Game, and a bowl game appearance is already locked in for the program, but Duke can still end the regular season with a marquee win on the road.